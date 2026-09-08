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HighTide, a new local coupon app supporting schools and nonprofits from Goleta to Carpinteria, is now available. For every $40 annual membership purchased, $20 goes directly to the organization selected by the member.

Members receive access to more than $5,000 in deals at local restaurants, activities, services and more, with new businesses and deals added throughout the year. By bringing local businesses, residents and community organizations together, HighTide gives members a way to save locally while directly supporting the community.

HighTide is available exclusively through HighTideFundraiser.com.

Participating Schools & Nonprofits

HighTide supports 26 local schools and nonprofit organizations: