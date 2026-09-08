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HighTide, a new local coupon app supporting schools and nonprofits from Goleta to Carpinteria, is now available. For every $40 annual membership purchased, $20 goes directly to the organization selected by the member.
Members receive access to more than $5,000 in deals at local restaurants, activities, services and more, with new businesses and deals added throughout the year. By bringing local businesses, residents and community organizations together, HighTide gives members a way to save locally while directly supporting the community.
HighTide is available exclusively through HighTideFundraiser.com.
Participating Schools & Nonprofits
HighTide supports 26 local schools and nonprofit organizations:
- 805 UndocuFund
- C.A.R.E4Paws
- CALM
- Dos Pueblos High School
- Explore Ecology
- Foodbank of Santa Barbara County
- Friendship Adult Day Care Center
- Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara
- Goleta Valley Junior High
- Grace Fisher Foundation
- La Colina Junior High
- La Cumbre Junior High
- San Marcos High School
- Santa Barbara Botanic Garden
- Santa Barbara Junior High
- Santa Barbara Maritime Museum
- Santa Barbara Outrigger Canoe Club
- Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation
- Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network
- SEE International
- Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation
- Transition House
- UCSB Sustainability Internships & Community Resources
- United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County
- Unity Shoppe
- Women’s Economic Ventures