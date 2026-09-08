UCSB Associated Students Executive Appointed to Isla Vista Government Board of Directors

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Noah Luken, the 2026-27 Associated Students of UCSB’s Executive Vice President of Local Affairs, has been appointed to serve on the Isla Vista Community Services District (CSD or IVCSD) board of directors. Luken will fill the remaining term of Director Edward Pilotte, a recent graduate of UC Santa Barbara.

“I applied for the IVCSD Board of Directors to bridge the institutional gap between the two most influential public-facing entities in Isla Vista — Associated Students and the Community Services District,” said Luken, a fourth-year economics and philosophy double major at UCSB. “This will allow for greater collaboration and coordinated efforts when addressing issues faced by students and Isla Vista residents.”

In his role as EVPLA — an elected campus position — Luken serves as a liaison between the campus community and the local government, whose work includes supporting public safety measures, alternative activities, cosponsoring groups and communicating with Isla Vista residents.

Luken said he’s looking forward to working on projects that he was already planning to pursue as EVPLA, such as “improving living conditions, advocating to the county and other stakeholders to represent the student voice, and fighting for cityhood for Isla Vista.”

“Noah Luken joining the Isla Vista CSD Board reflects his collaborative spirit and his commitment to solving problems for the people who live here,” said IVCSD Director Spencer Brandt. “Previous generations of Associated Students leaders were deeply involved in empowering our community, from voter registration drives to campaigning for the creation of the CSD and for the funding to sustain it. Noah is well-positioned to continue that work.”

The Isla Vista Community Services District is Isla Vista’s local government. It was formed in 2016 after residents voted in favor of having more control over governance in their community. The CSD is primarily funded through a Utility Users Tax (UUT), with additional funding ($200,000 annually, per a multi-year agreement) from UC Santa Barbara. The university funding is primarily used to fund public safety measures and other initiatives that benefit UCSB students who reside in Isla Vista. Isla Vista is home to nearly 20,000 residents, mostly college students. The majority of the student population consists of UCSB students (10,000-13,000). Other residents include Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) students, families, senior citizens and other long-term residents.

The IVCSD Board of Directors is made up of five members elected by the community, one member appointed by UCSB and one member appointed by the County of Santa Barbara. As an unincorporated community, Isla Vista has no independent city government, so it relies on the County of Santa Barbara for municipal governance and services.

“I hear from a lot of students who see real challenges facing Isla Vista that we need to be solving together, and Noah’s appointment reflects that importance of working together,” said Brandt. “Throughout Isla Vista’s history, the best things this community has achieved came out of strong partnerships between students and long-term residents.”

Luken will be installed at the IVCSD board meeting on Tuesday, September 22. His term runs until December 2028. Noah Luken can be reached directly at EVPLA@as.ucsb.edu.