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Blind Fitness, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering individuals who are blind or have low vision through adaptive fitness, outdoor recreation and community advocacy, is celebrating its fifth birthday this September.

To mark the milestone, Blind Fitness will host a 5th Birthday Beach Celebration on Tuesday, September 22, from 4:00–6:00 p.m. at Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara. Participants, volunteers, donors, community partners, family members, friends and supporters are invited to gather for a relaxed afternoon by the ocean celebrating five years of movement, connection and belonging.

The celebration will include a community potluck, beach time, cupcakes and a special Share Circle at 5:30 p.m., when members of the Blind Fitness community will be invited to share memories and reflect on the positive impact the organization has had on their lives.

“Reaching our fifth birthday is really a celebration of our entire community, ” said Tania Isaac-Dutton, Executive Director of Blind Fitness. “Blind Fitness exists because of the participants who continue to show up and challenge what is possible, the volunteers who make greater access possible, and the partners and supporters who believe in our mission. We are incredibly grateful for how far we’ve come together and excited about what lies ahead. ”

Over the past five years, Blind Fitness has created opportunities for people who are blind or have low vision to participate in adaptive fitness and outdoor recreation while fostering meaningful relationships and greater inclusion throughout the community. Programs and activities have included beach walks and runs, adaptive fitness classes, surfing, golf, yoga, running and walking events, improv and other inclusive recreational experiences.

The Blind Fitness 5th Birthday Beach Celebration is an opportunity not only to recognize the organization’s growth, but also to celebrate the participants, volunteers and community partners who have helped make that growth possible.

Blind Fitness 5th Birthday Beach CelebrationTuesday, September 22, 2026

4:00–6:00 p.m.

Leadbetter Beach, Santa Barbara

Guests are invited to bring a dish or snack to share. Blind Fitness will provide cupcakes and water. Attendees are also encouraged to wear their Blind Fitness shirt or something red in honor of the organization’s signature color.

Advance registration is encouraged. Event information and registration are available at:

https://www.blindfitness.org/programs/blind-fitness-5th-birthday-beach-celebration