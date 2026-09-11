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The 2026 General Municipal Election is less than two months away on Tuesday, November 3, and the City of Goleta wants to make sure you know your district. The City is divided into four districts with the Mayor’s seat at-large.

For the 2026 election, registered voters who live in Districts 1 and 2 will be voting for a City Council representative from their District. Watch this video with our City Clerk with instructions on how it works. The video is also available in Spanish with the City’s Spanish Engagement Specialist.

To find out what district you live in view our interactive map here. Just type in your address in the search bar on the upper left-hand side of the screen.

District 1 (Northeast/Fairview area)

(Northeast/Fairview area) District 2 (Southeast/Old Town area)

(Southeast/Old Town area) District 3 (Northwest/Winchester area)

(Northwest/Winchester area) District 4 (Southwest/Ellwood area)

Remember, registered voters who live in Districts 1 and 2 will be voting for a City Council representative from their District

Background:

Following the comprehensive Draw Goleta outreach campaign, the City was divided into four districts, each with an established election sequence.

In November 2022, the City held its first district elections – voters in Districts 1 and 2 elected their respective City Councilmembers. In 2024, voters in the two western districts, Districts 3 and 4, elected their Council representatives, while the Mayor was elected citywide to a four-year term.

On November 3, 2026, the election cycle will return to District 1 and 2. In 2028, Districts 3 and 4 will hold their elections again, and voters citywide will elect the Mayor.

We hope to see a great voter turnout from Districts 1 and 2 this municipal election.

For Goleta election-related information, go to our website at http://www.cityofgoleta.org/elections.