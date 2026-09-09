The Picklr Santa Barbara Is Now The Grove Pickleball

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The Picklr Santa Barbara announced today that it is becoming The Grove Pickleball , marking a new chapter for the indoor pickleball facility located at the Fairview Shopping Center in Goleta. The new brand will officially launch on September 14, 2026.

The Grove Pickleball will be entirely locally owned and operated, giving the owners greater freedom to make decisions based on the needs and budgets of players throughout the Santa Barbara – Goleta pickleball community.

“When we opened the facility, our goal was simple: to create an amazing, reliable place where people could play pickleball, make friends and feel part of a community,” said owner Ted Guggenheim. “Over the past few months, we’ve listened closely to our players, our staff, and the people who walk through our doors every day. In response, we are moving away from a membership model and lowering the pricing by offering a player Pass system. This allows us to focus on the occasional customer as much as our regulars.”

A Pass for Every Kind of Player

At The Grove Pickleball, membership is not required to enjoy the assorted programming including open play, leagues, clinics and club play. You can now just walk-in and grab a court, or book in advance online through the Grove PB app which goes live on September 14th.

Players can choose from a flexible series of Passes based on the programs they enjoy and how often they want to visit. Options will range from a Walk-In Pass for a single visit to more specialized choices such as the Open Play Pass, Junior Pass, Hero Pass, Family Pass and Punch Pass. The drop-in rate for all programming, except leagues, lessons and tournaments, is $25 or only $20 with the purchase of a (5 visits for $100) Punch Pass that can be used at your convenience and does not expire.

For players who want the most access and value, the Grove Pass replaces the Picklr’s former Unlimited Membership. It provides the same broad access as the previous Unlimited option while coach-run clinics and live ball are available for an additional $10 per session for Grove Passholders.

“We want people to choose the kind of pickleball experience that fits their particular lifestyle,” Guggenheim said. “Someone who wants to visit once should feel just as welcome as someone who plays several times a week. Whether you want a single visit, a package of plays or the full Grove experience, there will be a Pass that works for you.”

The club will remain in its current location and continue offering open play, court reservations, leagues, clinics, Live Ball, lessons, tournaments, junior and senior programming, and private and corporate events. Current members will receive additional information directly about the transition to the new Pass system and the options available to them.

“The name on the door is changing, but the reason we open it every morning isn’t,” Guggenheim said. “We want to provide a place our community can count on—a place where people of every age and ability can play, connect and belong.”

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported us and helped create this community,” Guggenheim added. “We’re excited to welcome everyone to The Grove Pickleball and begin this next chapter, growing right here at home in Goleta.”

About The Grove Pickleball