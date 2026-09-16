Spectrum Says ‘Hi!’ to 11+ Million Homes and Businesses Across Markets Including Santa Barbara

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Key Takeaways:

Spectrum Day introduces former Cox markets and customers, including in Santa Barbara, to Spectrum’s products, packaging and pricing.

The value is available now: fast, reliable Internet with no data caps, one year of free Mobile service for eligible customers, a $1,000 Savings Guarantee for customers who bundle Internet and two Mobile lines, and TV plans with up to $131 per month in streaming app value.

Spectrum says “Hi!” to new customers with an ad campaign featuring Fortnite creator and Twitch streamer SypherPK, Spectrum-sponsored NASCAR Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar, and chiptune-based pop and rock band Anamanaguchi.



Today is Spectrum Day and millions of former Cox customers can switch to Spectrum’s products, packaging and pricing, supported by 100% U.S.-based employees, with Spectrum fully returning Cox’s customer service function to the U.S. over the next 18 months. Spectrum Day officially welcomes more than 11 million homes and businesses across 45 states, growing Spectrum’s reach to more than 70 million homes and businesses, making Spectrum the nation’s leading Internet and video company and the fastest-growing mobile provider in its footprint*. In the future, customers in Santa Barbara will benefit from Spectrum’s industry-leading Customer Commitment, including 24/7 customer service, same-day technician dispatch when requested before 5 p.m. and credits for outages longer than two hours.

Customers in Santa Barbara and other former Cox markets, including Las Vegas, New Orleans, Norfolk, Oklahoma City, Orange County, Phoenix, Providence, San Diego and many more, will see Spectrum trucks, Spectrum Stores and technicians wearing the Spectrum uniform for the first time, backed by the same fast, reliable Internet, Mobile and TV that Spectrum customers already count on.

“Bringing together two of America’s leading connectivity companies means one thing: more customers – from cities and suburbs to small towns and rural communities – get our Seamless Connectivity and TV with streaming value included,” said Adam Ray, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for Spectrum. “And we’re not stopping there – we’re backing it all with simple pricing, real savings and service you can count on.”

Say ‘Hi!’ to What’s New With a Little Help From SypherPK, Carson Hocevar and Anamanaguchi

Every great connection starts with one simple word: Hi. On Spectrum Day, that word takes on new meaning as Spectrum greets former Cox customers in a new ad campaign created with VCCP New York. The spots feature two recognizable faces: Spectrum-sponsored NASCAR Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar brings the speed, and Fortnite creator and Twitch streamer SypherPK brings the gaming. Eagle-eyed fans may also spot a Fortnite Easter egg – a code that unlocks an in-game surprise. The soundtrack comes from Anamanaguchi, a chiptune-based pop and rock band known for building its sound from video game audio. The campaign is rolling out coast to coast across TV, online video, social, out-of-home, in-store and Spectrum.com, all built around a signature inflatable “Hi!”

Watch: Say Hi to Spectrum!

More Value on the Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network

Customers now have access to Spectrum’s Seamless Connectivity through the Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network, capable of delivering multi-gig speeds and backed by approximately 45 million secure local WiFi Access Points carrying nearly 90% of traffic to mobile phones for a stronger connection inside and outside the home.

Customers can bundle Internet with no data caps, Advanced WiFi and Mobile as Spectrum One for one straightforward price, no contracts and plenty of savings. Spectrum backs it all with a Savings Guarantee, so customers who bundle Internet with two lines of Mobile save more than $1,000 in their first year, or Spectrum covers the difference. Customers have three unlimited options to choose from and can change plans at any time:

Spectrum Mobile Unlimited: As low as $30 a month per line if a customer takes at least two lines.

As low as $30 a month per line if a customer takes at least two lines. Spectrum Mobile Unlimited Plus : As low as $40 a month per line if a customer takes at least two lines.

: As low as $40 a month per line if a customer takes at least two lines. Spectrum Mobile Unlimited Plus Premium: As low as $50 a month per line if a customer takes at least two lines.

A Full Year of Spectrum Mobile, Free. Yes, Free.

New and existing Internet customers who don’t already have Cox Mobile service can get a year of Spectrum Mobile free, plus up to $2,500 for five lines toward device financing when they switch two or more lines.

Stream Spectrum TV with Up to $131 Per Month in Streaming App Value

Customers also have access to Spectrum’s TV plans, with eligible packages including up to $131 a month in streaming app value at no additional cost. The top-rated Spectrum TV App** makes it easy to stream live channels at home and on the go, while the Xumo Stream Box brings live TV and streaming together on one screen. Customers manage their streaming apps through Spectrum App Central where they can activate and upgrade their included services and discover and purchase additional apps.

Spectrum TV plans for the first year include:

TV Lite: 85+ channels for as low as $40 a month.

85+ channels for as low as $40 a month. Stream TV Signature: 150+ channels plus HBO Max Basic with Ads, the Disney+ Hulu Bundle, ESPN Unlimited, Paramount+ Essential, Peacock Premium with Ads, AMC+ with Ads, FOX One, Discovery+ and ViX Premium with Ads for as low as $100 a month.

150+ channels plus HBO Max Basic with Ads, the Disney+ Hulu Bundle, ESPN Unlimited, Paramount+ Essential, Peacock Premium with Ads, AMC+ with Ads, FOX One, Discovery+ and ViX Premium with Ads for as low as $100 a month. Stream TV Pro: 160+ channels including everything in Stream TV Signature, plus NFL Network, NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network and Tennis Channel for as low as $110 a month.

160+ channels including everything in Stream TV Signature, plus NFL Network, NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network and Tennis Channel for as low as $110 a month. Stream TV VIP: 230+ channels including everything in Stream TV Pro, plus Sports View with NFL RedZone and Entertainment Pack+ for as low as $145 a month.

230+ channels including everything in Stream TV Pro, plus Sports View with NFL RedZone and Entertainment Pack+ for as low as $145 a month. TV Latino: 45+ Spanish-language channels including Univision, Telemundo and UniMás for as low as $25 a month.

45+ Spanish-language channels including Univision, Telemundo and UniMás for as low as $25 a month. Stream TV Latino Más: 170+ channels including 70+ Spanish-language options alongside English-language favorites, plus ViX Premium with Ads and Paramount+ Essential for as low as $75 a month.

The more than 5 million former Cox residential and business customers joining Spectrum on Spectrum Day can visit Spectrum.com to unlock their value.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), the leading broadband and video company in the nation and the fastest growing mobile provider in its footprint, with services available to more than 70 million homes and small to large businesses across 45 states. Founded in 1993, Charter has evolved from providing cable TV to streaming, and from high-speed Internet to a converged broadband, WiFi and mobile experience. Over the Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network and supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees, the Company offers Seamless Connectivity and Entertainment with Spectrum Internet®, Mobile, TV and Voice products.

More information can be found at corporate.charter.com.