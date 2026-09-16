Central Coast Experiences and One-of-a-Kind Items Up for Bid to Support Local Public Lands 

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Los Padres ForestWatch will launch its annual Online Silent Auction on September 23, featuring outdoor adventures, travel experiences, wine, gear, dining packages, and unique gifts, with proceeds supporting the organization’s work to protect public lands, wildlife, and clean water across California’s Central Coast.

Running through October 4, the 2026 auction brings back popular experiences and locally made goods alongside several new offerings. Highlights include a Channel Islands diving or snorkeling adventure with Spectre Dive Boat, bags and slings made from repurposed billboards by RAREFORM, a multi-night Lake Arrowhead cabin getaway for up to eight guests, Island Packers excursions to Santa Cruz Island or for summer whale watching, and a Fletcher Chouinard Designs Huevo Ranchero surfboard.

Other auction items include Central Coast wines, restaurant packages, outdoor recreation, skincare and wellness experiences, apparel, and gifts donated by businesses and individuals throughout the region.

“This auction really reflects the breadth of the Central Coast itself,” said Jeff Kuyper, executive director of Los Padres ForestWatch. “From Paso Robles to Ventura, businesses and community members across the region have donated incredible experiences and one of-a-kind items to support the public lands that connect us all.”

More than 100 businesses, organizations, and individuals have contributed to this year’s auction, including Patagonia, Ojai Valley Inn, KNESKO skincare, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, Santa Barbara Zoo, Alisal Ranch, Ancient Peaks Winery, Beckmen Vineyards, Robert Hall Winery, Toad&Co, Peak Design, Ventura Spirits, and many others.

Bidding opens September 23 and closes October 4.

Preview the auction and learn more: https://forestwatch.org/silentauction