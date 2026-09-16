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The Santa Barbara Ice Hawks are trading flip-flops for skates as they launch their 10th anniversary season, proving that competitive youth hockey thrives even in a surf town. To mark a decade of growth and grit, the entirely volunteer-run organization is dropping the puck on its 2026–2027 season, celebrating ten years of building character and hanging championship banners.

Founded in 2016, the same year Ice in Paradise opened its doors, the Ice Hawks began with three teams and a handful of families willing to make the drive for competitive hockey in a region with no local rival club. A decade later, the club fields teams across every youth age division and has claimed league and state championship titles at nearly every level, including SCAHA league or CAHA state championships in the 2018-19, 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25 seasons.

“When we started, we were all B teams,” said Ice Hawks President Bryce Wendel. “Ten years later we’re one of the most competitive clubs in Southern California, and we got here because of the families and volunteers who kept showing up. This anniversary is really a celebration of them.”

Despite their competitive success across Southern California, the Ice Hawks’ mission remains fiercely character-driven. The organization evaluates its players on a framework of nine core attributes, led by character, sportsmanship, discipline, and commitment, before looking at skating or shooting skills. Operating with zero paid staff, the club relies entirely on a dedicated board and passionate parents to create a safe, positive home away from home for local athletes.

The September 20, 2026 home opener at Ice in Paradise will kick off the club’s 10th Anniversary season. To mark the occasion, players will wear special 10th Anniversary jersey patches and helmet stickers throughout the season, including playoffs and tournaments.

The club has also published a retrospective on its ten-year history, featuring interviews with founding members and current leadership, available now on the Ice Hawks website at Santa Barbara Ice Hawks 10th Anniversary.

About the Santa Barbara Ice Hawks

The Santa Barbara Ice Hawks are a nonprofit youth ice hockey club based at Ice in Paradise in Goleta, California, offering programs from beginner Learn to Skate and Learn to Play through competitive travel hockey in the Southern California Amateur Hockey Association (SCAHA) and California Amateur Hockey Association (CAHA). The club is run entirely by volunteer coaches, board members, and families. To learn more about the Santa Barbara Ice Hawks email info@sbicehawks.com or visit http://www.sbicehawks.com.