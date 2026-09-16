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Today, Californians responded to the U.S. Forest Service’s extension of the Roadless Rule comment period. The 2001 Roadless Area Conservation Rule protects 58 million acres of forests nationwide, including 4 million acres in California. In August, the Trump administration moved to repeal the Roadless Rule in its entirety and opened an abbreviated comment period ending September 21, 2026. That deadline is now extended to October 6, 2026.

“If the Roadless Rule is repealed, we can expect more wildfires, more polluted waterways due to erosion and logging, and more private, corporate use on public lands in the form of logging and mining,” said Melanie Schlotterbeck, Conservation Consultant, Hills For Everyone. “This comment period extension just goes to show that the Trump administration is feeling the heat on their unpopular attempt to repeal the Roadless Rule.”

When the Roadless Rule was originally developed, more than 600 public hearings were held across the country over a two-year period. Currently, there are no public hearings scheduled.

A key concern for California is that repeal of the Roadless Rule would increase wildfire risk throughout the state. Wildfires are four times more likely to start in areas with roads than in roadless forest tracts. More than 90 percent of all wildfires nationwide have occurred within half a mile of a road. Areas of the Angeles National Forest, Cleveland National Forest, Los Padres National Forest, San Bernardino National Forest, Inyo National Forest, and Tahoe National Forest are among the places that could be impacted by this change.

“Roadless areas protect the kind of backcountry experience that attracts many of us to public lands in the first place — quiet, undeveloped areas where people can travel under their own power and experience a sense of solitude, awe, and adventure,” said Anthony Cupaiuolo, Executive Director, Tahoe Backcountry Alliance. “The Roadless Rule has played a major role in keeping those landscapes intact. Once roads are built into previously undeveloped areas, the character of those places changes permanently, both ecologically and in the recreation experience they provide.”

Orange County mountain bikers are also among those rallying locals to respond to the comment period and express opposition to the Roadless Rule repeal.

“We are strongly opposed to the rollback of the Roadless Rule and all attempts to take away our access to our backcountry,” said David Browning, President, Orange County Mountain Bike Association (OCMTBA). “I urge everyone who enjoys mountain biking to submit a comment to the U.S. Forest Service and make our voices loud and clear: our public lands should be protected and trail systems accessible for everyone to enjoy.”

Recently released polling also highlights that Californians are deeply concerned about the maintenance and accessibility of their public lands, including national forests. 86 percent of voters surveyed oppose proposals to sell off public lands to corporations and other private interests, resulting in reduced public access. A staggering 75 percent of respondents are strongly opposed to these proposals.

“The attempt to roll back the Roadless Rule is reckless and shortsighted,” added Janessa Goldbeck, United States Marine Corps Veteran, CEO of Vet Voice Foundation, and a Southern California resident. “Veterans depend on our public lands, including our national forests, for respite, recovery, and community. These experiences are central to rejoining civilian life after deployments and to long-term physical and mental health. That’s why we’re speaking up for our national forests and standing strong against the rollback of the Roadless Rule.”

Earlier this year, Californians rallied at events in defense of the Roadless Rule. These community-hosted town hall events provided the opportunity for local residents to voice their concerns about the proposed change, since there have been no significant public hearings to date. Comments may be submitted about the proposed changes to the Roadless Rule at Regulations.gov.