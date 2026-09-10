California Enacts Laws Restricting Chatbots and Banning Teens from ‘Addictive’ Social Media

The Santa Barbara Independent republishes stories from CalMatters.org on state and local issues impacting readers in Santa Barbara County.

California teens will be barred from “addictive” social media products and limited in their interactions with chatbots under two of the 13 bills signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom today to protect kids online.

The law on addictive social media may be the most controversial. It will require social media companies to either stop offering “addictive” tools like infinite scroll and autoplay to users under 16 or to keep those users off their platforms entirely.

Authors say the law is necessary to address a teenage mental health crisis and that it will force social media companies to take long-awaited action.

“Parents can’t compete. Can’t compete with the engineering, can’t compete with the algorithms,” Newsom said at a press conference announcing the laws. “You feel like you’re a lousy parent.”

But digital rights organizations like the Electronic Frontier Foundation urged Newsom to veto the bill, calling it “well-intentioned, but deeply flawed.” That organization said the bill defines “addictive features” so broadly that it would effectively create a full ban on social media for kids under 16 and cut off youth from “essential information and experiences.”

The measure limiting artificial intelligence chatbots is more broadly supported, even by tech juggernaut OpenAI. Named after California teen Adam Raine, who died by suicide in 2025 after receiving tips from ChatGPT, the new law will impose time limits for minors and require built-in mental health resources. It will also mandate safety plans for chatbots. If a chatbot detects a threat of self-harm, the chatbot operator will be required to alert parents. Companies like OpenAI or other creators of chatbots could face legal liability for failing to act.

“Raising teens at this moment, those of us that are, we know the youth mental health crisis in an everyday reality,” Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, one of the bill’s authors, said after the bill’s signing. “There isn’t one of us that hasn’t seen it first hand.”

OpenAI has said the law “pairs strong protections with continued access to useful AI tools.”

The law builds on existing regulations on chatbots in California, like requiring the tools to notify users that they are interacting with AI.

Those two were the most notable among several related measures Newsom also signed.

One makes social media companies legally liable for damages if their platforms harm a child. Another expands and revises age-checking requirements, while a third expands companies’ responsibilities for acting on child abuse content.

Another will place a four-year moratorium on AI-powered chatbot toys for kids under 16.

Earlier this week, Newsom also signed two bills that create standards for independent AI tool auditors. Another new law clarifies requirements for businesses that create products “likely to be accessed by children,” preventing them from collecting children’s data as a condition of using their services.

The laws come amid mounting concern over how social media and AI tools may be damaging kids’ mental health.

Adam Raine’s death was one in a string of incidents that alarmed parents about how their kids might be interacting with chatbots. Those concerns go beyond teens, too, as the tools are linked to increasing incidents of so-called “AI psychosis,” in which chatbots seem to encourage and feed delusional thinking.

The new legislation also comes on the heels of a landmark legal settlement between Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta and a coalition of state attorneys general, including California’s Rob Bonta.

In a major suit, the states accused Meta of knowingly damaging teens’ mental health through addictive features like infinite scrolling and continued to promote those products even after the damage became clear internally. The suit has been compared to the Big Tobacco lawsuits of past decades.

Last month, as the trial started, Meta agreed to pay up to $17 billion to settle the case. Some of that money will be earmarked to address mental health harms for kids and states will decide where to spend the rest.

The settlement also requires Meta to change its products to address some of the mental health concerns. Under the terms of the agreement, the company will limit “likes” for underage users’ accounts and stop sending notifications during school hours, among other limits.