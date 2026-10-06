Santa Barbara Police dispatchers received multiple 9-1-1 calls just before 5 p.m. Tuesday night reporting a traffic collision inside of City Lot 10, the parking structure behind Dargan’s Irish Pub.

SBPD officers arrived to find that a white Tesla had collided with a pillar on the ground floor of the lot near the exit that faces the alleyway that leads to Anacapa Street.

Officers immediately started rendering lifesaving aid to the driver and one passenger of the Tesla, and paramedics took over once the fire department and emergency medical personnel arrived on scene minutes later.

Despite first responder’s efforts, the passenger died at the scene. The driver, who sustained major injuries, was transported to Cottage Hospital for further treatment.

The incident is under active investigation and SBPD is not releasing any further information at this time.