From New Educators to Mentors: Honoring Teaching Excellence Across Santa Barbara County

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The Santa Barbara County Education Office (SBCEO) is proud to announce our county’s six outstanding 2027 Distinguished Mentors and Distinguished New Educators. Recognized for their leadership and care for students and their school communities, these honorees represent the skills and dispositions of the talented educators who make a difference in Santa Barbara County’s public schools.

Each school year, school administrators and teachers from across Santa Barbara County public schools are invited to nominate established teachers who demonstrate exceptional instructional practices, leadership, and invaluable support to new educators through mentorship. Nominations are also submitted for new teachers who demonstrate early career success and strong teaching skills.

The selected awardees are participants in their local district’s or SBCEO’s Teacher Induction Program , which pairs experienced mentor teachers with new teachers to ease the transition into the profession, accelerate instructional effectiveness, and support teacher retention.

The 2027 Distinguished New Educators are:

Laurie Geronimo – Pioneer Valley High School, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

Wendy Marin – Fairlawn School, Santa Maria-Bonita School District

Stephanie Rosas – Battles School, Santa Maria-Bonita School District

The 2027 Distinguished Mentors are:

Becki Naranjo-Gonzales – Cold Spring School, Cold Spring School District

Savannah Schindele – Lompoc Valley Middle School, Lompoc Unified School District

Billy Silvola – Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School School District

Read more about each honoree HERE .

The educators will be recognized at our 13th annual A Salute to Teachers gala in November, hosted by SBCEO with support from many generous sponsors. The evening will also recognize the 2027 Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year, Alejandra Navarro of El Camino Elementary School , and the 2027 Santa Barbara Bowl Performing Arts Teacher of the Year, Selyn Harwin of Pioneer Valley High School .

“Our Distinguished New Educators and Mentors represent both the promise of the teaching profession and the power of experienced educators,” said Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido. “Congratulations and thank you to this year’s honorees for the skill and heart you bring to your students and school communities every day.”

SBCEO is grateful for our partnership with our generous sponsors, including Chevron, Driscoll’s, Melfred Borzall, the Santa Barbara Bowl, and the many partners who make the A Salute to Teachers event possible.