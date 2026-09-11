Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) is offering a great opportunity to contribute to local government and air pollution control! The APCD is recruiting to fill one position on the APCD Hearing Board. The Hearing Board is a quasi-judicial body that makes determinations on permit appeals, variances from local APCD rules and regulations, and considers requests for permit revocations and abatement orders. The Hearing Board meets when there are cases to be heard, on the first Wednesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. in the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Hearing Room in either Santa Barbara or Santa Maria. On average, the Hearing Board meets about three times per year for approximately one hour. Members may also be called upon to hear short-term variances as they arise.



The Hearing Board is composed of five-members, each with three-year terms: one Attorney, one professional Engineer, one member of the Medical profession (with specialized skills, training, or interests in the fields of environmental medicine, community medicine, or occupational/toxicological medicine), and two public members. The current opening is for the Attorney position; however, based on the size of the Santa Barbara County, if APCD is unable to appoint an Attorney to this position, a member of the public can serve in this position. The successful candidate will be subject to the provisions of the Conflict of Interest Code, California Government Code 87100 et seq. and will be required to submit a Conflict of Interest Form 700 annually as required by the California Fair Political Practices Commission. In addition, members are required to complete mandatory bi-annual training pursuant to AB1234 (Ethics), AB827 (Fiscal and Financial training), and AB1661 (Sexual Harassment Prevention Training and Education).



For more information or to download an application, visit our website at http://www.ourair.org/apcd/apcd-hearing-board/ or call APCD at (805) 979-8282. Applications must be received by Wednesday, September 30, 2026 at Santa Barbara County APCD, 260 N. San Antonio Road, Suite A, Santa Barbara, CA 93110, Attention: Lore Saldana or email at LAS@sbcapcd.org.



Interviews will be conducted by the Hearing Board Nominating Committee of the APCD Board of Directors in the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Conference Room in Santa Barbara on Thursday, October 15, 2026.