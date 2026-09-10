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Travelers on Highway 144 IN Santa Barbara will encounter a full overnight closure Tuesday, September 15.

This full closure will take place from 8 pm to 5 am between Sycamore Canyon Road at the roundabout south of Sycamore Canyon and Stanwood Drive intersection.

Crews will be working to replace Southern California Edison poles.

The following detour will be available:

Motorists will be detoured via Alameda Padre Serra to Mission Canyon Rd, East toward Sycamore Canyon Rd & West on Alameda Padre Serra to travel around the closed segment of Route 144 via north bound Baker Pass Rd.

Access will be allowed to residents in the area of the full closure. Message and directional signs will alert travelers in advance of the closure. Please allow for extra time for your travels.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: X/Twitter at: CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.