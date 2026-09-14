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To celebrate and mourn the theme of Lucinda Lane’s debut album, Summer is Over, the band heads to the summery splendor and uber-cool Carpinteria venue, the Piano Kitchen , on Saturday, October 10th. The magical and intimate space, presided over and worked in by bassist Jim Connolly, is sometimes dubbed an “artistic danger zone in strolling distance from the world’s safest beach.”

The PK is also just a medium size stone’s throw from the dreamy natural outpost of the Carpinteria Salt Marsh Preserve .

What better place to experience, in close and cozy quarters, the savory sounds of Lucinda Lane, the self-described “IndieBossaJazzTwang” outfit? The band’s core duo–chanteuse Nicole levof and guitarist/songwriter Joe Woodard–will be joined by Connolly, drummer David Garske, Phil Rodriguez on trumpet, Bill Flores on pedal steel (and other musical implements) and TBA?

(photo: MacDuff Everton)

The band is working on its second album, in SoCal slow crawl mode.

Pop on down and check it out, if the spirit moves you. Opener: The Moon and Broken Glass (?)

Where: the Piano Kitchen , 4185 Carpinteria Ave. Unit 3 (first 101 turnoff in town)

When: Saturday, October 10 at 7

How much: 20 bux