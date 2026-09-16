Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Invites the Community to Sip California’s Native Landscape with “Garden to Glass”

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This October, Santa Barbara’s celebrated cocktail culture meets California’s unique native flora in Garden to Glass, a month-long collaboration celebrating Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s 100 years of natural beauty and conservation through limited-edition botanical cocktails crafted with edible native plants harvested directly from the Garden.

Running October 1–31, Garden to Glass brings together 11 of Santa Barbara’s most celebrated restaurants and bars, each creating an original cocktail (including a few non-alcoholic options) showcasing California’s native plants. Participating beverage teams selected ingredients from the Garden’s curated harvest list, which were sustainably harvested by Garden staff for incorporation into each unique cocktail — offering guests a literal taste of California’s native landscape.

Participating establishments include Barbareño, Bistro Amasa, Convivo, El Encanto, Finch & Fork, Little Dom’s, Monte’s, Paloma, The Good Lion, The Lark, and Third Window Brewing.

While each establishment will interpret California’s native flora through its own creative lens, every featured cocktail shares a common purpose: throughout October, $1 from every Garden to Glass cocktail soldwill benefit Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, supporting the Garden’s next century of native plant conservation, research, environmental education, and community engagement.

More than a cocktail program, Garden to Glass invites guests to experience California’s remarkable biodiversity in an entirely new way. From fragrant sages and native berries to aromatic leaves and blossoms, ingredients traditionally appreciated for their ecological importance become the foundation for inventive cocktails that celebrate both place and season while strengthening the connection between Santa Barbara’s hospitality community and one of the region’s most treasured nonprofit organizations.

Each featured cocktail will be served with a custom Garden to Glass coaster featuring a QR code encouraging guests to visit Santa Barbara Botanic Garden and learn more about its Centennial celebration, extending the experience beyond the glass and into the Garden itself.

A Taste of Garden to Glass

Highlights from this year’s Garden to Glass lineup include:

Golden Hour (The Good Lion) — a bright and refreshing sour style cocktail featuring Desert Lavender harvested from Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, peach, honey, and lemon, inspired by Santa Barbara’s lingering warmth and golden autumn evenings.

(The Good Lion) — a bright and refreshing sour style cocktail featuring harvested from Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, peach, honey, and lemon, inspired by Santa Barbara’s lingering warmth and golden autumn evenings. Hazy Daze (Monte’s) — a seasonal gin sour featuring gin infused with Desert Lavender harvested from Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, blackberry liqueur, and fresh lemon, making it perfect for the late summer and early fall.

(Monte’s) — a seasonal gin sour featuring gin infused with harvested from Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, blackberry liqueur, and fresh lemon, making it perfect for the late summer and early fall. Juniper’s Elderberry (Barbareño) — a bright non-alcohol botanical cocktail layered with juniper, elderberry, pine, forest berry crystals, elderberry, and fresh lime.

(Barbareño) — a bright non-alcohol botanical cocktail layered with juniper, elderberry, pine, forest berry crystals, elderberry, and fresh lime. Laurino Old Fashioned (Little Dom’s) — a California take on the traditional Italian laurino digestivo, featuring California Bay Laurel harvested from Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, Redwood Empire California whiskey, and citrus bitters.

(Little Dom’s) — a California take on the traditional Italian laurino digestivo, featuring harvested from Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, Redwood Empire California whiskey, and citrus bitters. Saison Automne 2026 (Third Window Brewing) — Third Window’s annual farmhouse saison brewed with FP Farm-grown malt and wheat, infused with a tea of white and black sage harvested from Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, and bottle conditioned with Cuyamaca Valley wildflower honey.

(Third Window Brewing) — Third Window’s annual farmhouse saison brewed with FP Farm-grown malt and wheat, infused with a tea of harvested from Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, and bottle conditioned with Cuyamaca Valley wildflower honey. Sunlit Hummingbird(Barbareño) — a tropical, fruit-forward non-alcohol cocktail featuring purple sage harvested from Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, guava, blood orange, and passion fruit.

Additional cocktail creations will be announced on the Garden’s social media channels as October approaches, so be sure to tune in!

Garden to Glass is one of several special initiatives celebrating Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s Centennial. Since 1926, the Garden has inspired generations through its mission to conserve California’s native plants and habitats for the health and well-being of people and the planet. Throughout its Centennial year, the Garden is inviting the community to celebrate a century of conservation while helping ensure the next hundred years of impact.

For a complete list of participating establishments, featured cocktails, and Centennial events, visit SBBotanicGarden.org .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Zacharias, JZPR

805-886-9078, jennifer@jzpr.com

About Santa Barbara Botanic Garden