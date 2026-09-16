For One Extraordinary Evening, the Pink Lounge Brings BCRC’s Year-Round Mission to Life

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Once a year, the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara (BCRC) brings its community together for one extraordinary evening. On Friday, October 9, BCRC will host its 28th Annual Pink Lounge Gala at Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, a celebration of the hope, compassion and community that BCRC carries forward every day of the year.

For nearly 30 years, BCRC has been a trusted local source of support for people and families navigating breast cancer. Through free peer counseling, one-on-one lay navigation, emotional support, wellness programs, education, support groups, complementary therapies and survivorship resources, BCRC helps people navigate the challenges of breast cancer from diagnosis through survivorship.

The Pink Lounge is the organization’s signature, annual fundraising event, with proceeds directly supporting these essential services and helping ensure they remain free to the community.

“For one extraordinary evening, the Pink Lounge becomes a place where hope shines bright, compassion inspires generosity, and every act of kindness helps another woman thrive,” said Silvana Kelly, Executive Director of BCRC. “That evening, we celebrate the hope, compassion, and community that inspire our work all year long. BCRC is here to provide hope, healing and community when people need it most, to help someone find answers, feel less alone, make informed decisions and move forward with confidence and resilience. The generosity of our community makes that possible.”

A Celebration Rooted in Community

This year’s Gala will be led by Honorary Chair Dariel Sidney, whose connection to BCRC is deeply personal. Sidney’s mother, Gayle Brinkenhoff, was a BCRC client during her breast cancer journey. Today, Sidney continues her family’s connection to the organization through her leadership of the Gala and her ongoing support through RevitaLash Cosmetics.

“BCRC holds a personal place in my heart. During my mom’s breast cancer journey, BCRC was more than a resource for her; it was a lifeline,” said Sidney. “The support, guidance and sense of community she found there helped her navigate one of the most difficult times in our lives. That experience is why I care so deeply about this organization and why RevitaLash Cosmetics is committed to supporting its future.”

The Gala will feature a cocktail reception, dinner, live auction and dancing. This year’s auction will be led by Molly Morse Limmer, a nationally recognized art-market expert, certified appraiser and auctioneer and founder of 2050 Art Services.

Limmer brings nearly three decades of experience in the art and auction fields, including 17 years at Christie’s, where she served as Vice President, Senior Specialist and Head of the Antiquities Department. She later held senior leadership positions with Hindman Auctions and Freeman’s. A sought-after charity auctioneer, Limmer has helped nonprofit organizations raise millions of dollars. She is also a breast cancer thriver, giving her a personal connection to the mission behind the evening.

Turning One Evening into Year-Round Impact – The Pink Lounge is made possible through the generosity of sponsors, donors, volunteers and community partners who share BCRC’s commitment to supporting people affected by breast cancer.

The 2026 sponsors include healthcare organizations, businesses, foundations, families and individuals from throughout the region. RevitaLash Cosmetics is the event’s Thrive Sponsor. Additional sponsors include the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, Cottage Health, UCLA Health, Santa Barbara Women’s Imaging Center & Pueblo Radiology, Rideau Vineyard, Evie Sullivan, Kathy and Peter Halper, Patty MacFarlane, Carol and David Roe Family, Karla Parker, Anda Ashkar and many other community supporters.

That support translates directly into services for local individuals and families. BCRC clients receive services and support for an average of 13.8 months, reflecting the organization’s commitment to being there throughout the breast cancer experience. Recent programs have also included the provision of more than 1,000 free Integrative Care Therapy sessions and the expansion of BCRC’s Organic Soup program, which will provide approximately 2,000 pints of nutrient-dense soup to clients in treatment and recovery.

“Together, we turn compassion into lasting impact—one woman, one story, and one gift at a time,” Kelly said. “The Pink Lounge is one evening, but the impact continues long after the last dance. It helps make sure that when someone in our community hears the words ‘you have breast cancer,’ BCRC is there to say, ‘you don’t have to face this alone.”

28th Annual Pink Lounge Gala

Friday, October 9, 2026

5:30 p.m.

Rosewood Miramar Beach, Montecito

Attire: Coastal Cocktail in White or Pink

The evening includes a cocktail reception, dinner, live auction and dancing. Tickets and event information are available at pinklounge.org.

(Photo Link) photo credit Chris J. Evans Photography

About the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara – Founded in 1997, the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara (BCRC) is a local nonprofit providing free, peer-based support to people affected by breast cancer throughout Santa Barbara County.

BCRC offers peer counseling, one-on-one lay navigation, support groups, education, wellness programs, complementary therapies, survivorship resources and other services designed to help individuals and families navigate the challenges of breast cancer. Every service is provided free of charge through the generosity of donors, sponsors, volunteers and community partners.

For more information:

Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara

100 N. Hope Avenue, Suite 1

Santa Barbara, CA 93110

805-569-9693 | info@bcrcsb.org

bcrcsb.org | pinklounge.org