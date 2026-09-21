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Governor Gavin Newsom today signed Senate Bill 1261 by Senator John Laird, legislation to protect continued access to critical services for older adults and people with disabilities on the Central Coast during regional transitions affecting aging services.

SB 1261 allows the Aging and Disability Resource Connections (ADRCs) serving San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties to temporarily continue operating independently during the redesignation of regional Area Agencies on Aging.

“SB 1261 provides a practical solution that keeps this important network in place while the region works through these changes,” said Laird. “I’m pleased the Governor signed it into law and provided some certainty for older adults, people with disabilities, and their caregivers.”

ADRCs provide a “no wrong door” approach to aging and disability services, helping older adults, people with disabilities, and caregivers connect with available programs and support regardless of where they first seek assistance. SB 1261 helps prevent disruptions in that system while the regional transitions are underway. Without legislative action, the ADRC in Planning and Service Area 17 serving San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties would be forced to close on January 1, 2027, and the ADRC in Planning and Service Area 18 serving Ventura County could be forced to close next year as the county considers plans to step down from its role as an Area Agency on Aging.

SB 1261 is sponsored by the California Association of Area Agencies on Aging and California Foundation for Independent Living Centers.

“SB 1261 is a simple but important promise to older adults, people with disabilities, and caregivers: access to critical services should never be disrupted because of an administrative transition. C4A is proud to have sponsored this legislation alongside our partners at the California Foundation for Independent Living Centers and grateful to Senator Laird for his leadership in ensuring California’s Aging and Disability Resource Connections can continue to serve as a trusted No Wrong Door to community-based services and supports,” said Christina Mills, Executive Director of the California Association of Area Agencies on Aging (C4A). “This bill strengthens the stability of our ADRC network today while helping protect it through future transitions.”

“SB 1261 grew out of a threat to losing ADRC support here on the Central Coast because of an undefined administrative practice that would have quickly erased an aging and disability network it took years to build,” said Jennifer Griffin, Executive Director of Access Central Coast & Board Chair of the California Foundation for Independent Living Centers. “This could have translated to lost jobs and lost services for many people with disabilities and older adults. SB 1261 closes a gap and provides flexibility to keep these critical services in place while a new partnership is established. We are ever thankful for Senator Laird and his staff for taking up this issue, and to Governor Newsom for confirming ADRCs as a priority with his signature.”

As an urgency measure, SB 1261 takes effect immediately.