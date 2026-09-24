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State Street is getting ready for the return of Masq(p)arade!, Santa Barbara’s original and only performance progressive. Celebrating its sixth annual showcase on Friday, October 2, 2026, this beloved, family-friendly event will present a dynamic lineup of piano-based acts running every 15 minutes from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Serving as a lively kickoff to the city’s seasonal Pianos on State installation, the evening features a stellar lineup of regional performing artists. Together, they will deliver a series of imaginative 15-minute shows, with each act uniquely staged at a different painted piano scattered throughout the Historic Arts District along the city’s main axis.

Every Masq(p)arade! performance is creatively paired with an artist-designed piano, fusing original talent with a playful, masked aesthetic. The audience is invited to stroll from one piano to the next between sets, following the roving variety show to enjoy the full interactive experience as a community. The celebration is completely free to attend, and organizers encourage audience members to lean into the festive spirit by donning their own theatrical masks.

Credit: Paolo Gardinali

The event first debuted in 2021 as a vibrant antidote to pandemic isolation, designed to safely reunite the community outdoors through the power of the arts. Since its inception, this unique yearly tradition has creatively paired live piano accompaniment with a broad spectrum of high-caliber artistic styles—ranging from opera and flamenco to improv and aerial acrobatics.

“If you like Pianos on State, you’re going to love Masq(p)arade!” said former Santa Barbara mayor Helene Schneider. “These unforgettable performances brilliantly showcase the immense talent within our community. Don’t miss this chance to meander along State Street with these merrymakers.”

This year’s route through the Historic Arts District is packed with surprises, culminating in a spectacular final performance at the recently completed Michael Towbes Library Plaza.

Masq(p)arade! 2026 Lineup:

5:30 – 5:45 PM Santa Barbara Revels @ The Arlington Theatre (1317 State St)

6:00 – 6:15 PM Noelle Hadsall @ State /Victoria (1235 State St)

6:30 – 6:45 PM Isaias Audette @ State/Anapamu (1200 State St)

7:00 – 7:15 PM Alissa Musto @ Old Navy (1137 State St)

7:30 – 7:45 PM La Boheme @ Michael Towbes Library Plaza (40 E. Anapamu St)

For more information, visit http://www.masqparade.org.