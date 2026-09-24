Two Semi-Trucks and Lexus Crash on Hwy. 101 in Montecito, Causing Complete Closure of Southbound Traffic

Just before 2 a.m. on Thursday on the U.S. 101, a three-vehicle crash just north of Montecito’s Sheffield Drive in the construction zone caused all southbound lanes of traffic to be closed and traffic was diverted to surface streets at San Ysidro Road. One lane reopened around 8 a.m., according to California High Patrol, which announced that all lanes were reopened as of 11:12 a.m.

The accident, which is still under investigation, was between a freightliner, semi-truck, and Lexus. A 34-year-old driver from Corona was driving a freightliner in the slow lane when a semi-truck attempted to pass the freightliner in the fast lane. The freightliner then veered to the left into the passing semi, causing the semi to collide with the concrete center divider. A Lexus that was driving behind the freightliner and collided with the back of the truck during the crash, veering to the right and crashing into the guardrail on the right side of the road. As a result of the crash, 60 gallons of diesel were spilled on the highway.

Both southbound lanes were closed for vehicle removal, road cleanup, and for a California Highway Patrol (CHP) investigation. At the time of the crash, there was light traffic and clear weather according to CHP.

CHP is asking those who may have witnessed the crash, or have any information about the accident to contact Officer De Mara by calling the CHP office at (805) 770-4800.