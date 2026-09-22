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Travelers will encounter a full closure of Highway 135 (Bell St.) in Los Alamos on Saturday, September 26 and Sunday September 27 for the 80th Annual Los Alamos Old Days.

The closure will be in place from 7 am to 4 pm between St. Joseph St. and August St.

Message and directional signs will alert travelers in advance of the areas under traffic control. Travelers may experience delays of up to 5 minutes. Please allow additional travel time and use alternative routes when possible.

Los Alamos Old Days is a festival held on the last full weekend of September celebrating Los Alamos as a place to live and visit. Learn more, here: Old Days | Home | Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club – LAVMC

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: X/Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.