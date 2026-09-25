The Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative (SBAC) will host a City Council and mayoral candidates’ forum on the arts on Wednesday, October 7, 5-8 p.m.

As city elections approach, this event provides a unique opportunity to hear directly from City Council and mayoral candidates on how they plan to support and sustain the arts in Santa Barbara. This forum is open to all City Council Candidates in Districts 4, 5, and 6, as well as the mayoral candidates.

The SBAC, a nonprofit committed to sustaining and growing all forms of the arts in Santa Barbara, has worked to sustain and grow the unique cultural ecology of the community through long-term programs such as the Community Arts Workshop, the Funk Zone Maps, Pianos on State, and many smaller projects and collaborations.

During election years, the SBAC has had a tradition of hosting a candidates’ forum on the arts, allowing artists, advocates, and appreciators to ask candidates how they plan to secure funding and protect arts programs.

Helene Schneider, former Santa Barbara mayor and current Arts Collaborative board member, said, “Several candidate forums focus in depth on a variety of timely important municipal issues; this forum is unique in its focus on how to include the arts in city decision making throughout time.”

Schneider added, “We encourage all voters to come and learn how candidates for mayor and City Council ensure that the City of Santa Barbara keeps its status as the artistic and cultural spot of the Central Coast.”

The Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative will host the forum at the Community Arts Workshop (631 Garden St.) on Wednesday, October 7, 5:15-8 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. To learn more, visit sbcaw.org.