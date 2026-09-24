Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Receives Five-Star CMS Rating for Cleanliness

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Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital (GVCH) has received a five star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for hospital environment cleanliness, the highest rating available for this patient experience measure.

GVCH was among 381 hospitals nationwide receiving the five-star cleanliness rating and one of 19 hospitals in California included on the list.

The rating is based on patient responses to the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey, which measures patients’ experiences with different aspects of their hospital care. The results included in the latest CMS data reflect surveys completed between October 1, 2024, and September 30, 2025.

“This recognition reflects the commitment of our Environmental Services team and staff throughout Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital who work every day to create a welcoming and well-maintained environment for our patients and families,” said Nick Henderson, Vice President of Support Services and Construction. “We are especially proud that this recognition is based on feedback directly from our patients.”

Maintaining a clean hospital environment is an important part of providing patients and families with a safe, comfortable and positive experience throughout their care.

CMS publishes HCAHPS star ratings to help patients and families compare hospitals based on their experiences. Cleanliness of the hospital environment is one of the individual measures included in the HCAHPS star-rating program.