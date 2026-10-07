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Santa Barbara Women’s Imaging Center (SBWIC) is lighting up the night for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, pairing a monthlong pink glow with reduced self-pay screening rates to help more neighbors make breast health a priority.

Each evening through Oct. 31, the center’s building at 2320 Bath St. will shine bright in honor of those facing breast cancer, those living beyond it and the people who support them. The lights also offer a visible reminder to community members who are due for screening.

That reminder comes with practical support. Through SBWIC’s Pink Program, patients paying out of pocket who book by Oct. 31 can receive 3D screening mammography or automated whole breast ultrasound at reduced, flat self-pay rates. Each rate includes both the imaging and the radiologist’s interpretation, so patients know the cost before they arrive. Same-day screening appointments are often available.

“Breast health is a community effort, and every October our pink lights are a promise to our neighbors that we’re here for them,” said Dr. Laura Traube, Medical Director at Santa Barbara Women’s Imaging Center. “No one should put off a mammogram because they’re unsure what it will cost. When we make screening simple, transparent, and welcoming, more people come in. And when breast cancer is found early, patients have more options and the odds are on their side.”

Screening mammograms can help identify breast cancer before symptoms develop. According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year relative survival rate for invasive breast cancer that has not spread outside the breast is greater than 99%.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends screening mammograms every other year for women ages 40 through 74 at average risk. Patients should discuss their individual risk and screening schedule with their health care provider.

Community members are invited to stop by after sunset to see the pink lights and share photos using #SBWICPink, extending the reminder into their own circles of family and friends.

An affiliate of Pueblo Radiology Medical Group, SBWIC welcomes patients of every gender and background. To schedule a screening or learn more about the Pink Program, call 805-560-8111 or email info@sbwic.com.

Media contact: Kimberly Quinn-Colvin, Marketing Manager, Pueblo Radiology Medical Group

805-886-8297 | kcolvin@puebloradiology.com