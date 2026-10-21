The City of Santa Barbara’s one and only DMV will be closing for three months of renovations starting this Friday, October 23. The office, located at 535 Castillo Street, will be getting brand-new floors, paint, furniture, upgraded data cables, and renovated restrooms.

After the office closes at 5 p.m. on Friday, its doors will not reopen to the public until 8 a.m. January 15, 2027.

DMV customers are encouraged to visit dmv.ca.gov to conduct business online, or visit the Goleta DMV located at 7127 Hollister Avenue.