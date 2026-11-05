Santa Barbara, Calif. (November 5, 2026) – The Santa Barbara Half Marathon presented by HOKA & 5K will bring more than 7,500 runners to the waterfront, Funk Zone and downtown on Sunday, November 8. Rolling road closures and temporary traffic patterns will be in place across the course, with the heaviest impact between 5:30am and 8:30am, especially along the waterfront.

The Half Marathon starts at 7:00am and the Santa Barbara 5K at 8:30am, both on Cabrillo Blvd. between State St. and Garden St. Both finish on State St. between Haley St. and Gutierrez St. The HOKA Kids Fun Run presented by White & Grube Orthodontics starts at 10:30am at State St. and Yanonali St.

“Since 2021, our runners and partners will have raised more than $250,000 for local organizations through the Santa Barbara Running Association, including this year’s event,” said David Monico, Event Director. “Every runner on your street Sunday morning is part of that. Plan ahead, come out and cheer, and help us bring them home.”

Road Closures & Detours – Sunday, November 8

Area Closure time Detour notes State St. (Gutierrez to Mason) & Yanonali St. – Finish & Festival 3:00am–1:00pm Cross the route via Montecito St. or Hwy 101 at Garden St. Cabrillo Blvd. (State to Garden) – Start 3:00am–10:00am Use Hwy 101 at Garden St.; do not turn toward the waterfront Shoreline Dr. & Meigs Rd. to Cliff Dr. 6:00am–9:00am Residents exit westbound on Shoreline Dr. and Meigs Rd.; park north of Shoreline Dr. to return Harbor – Shoreline Dr. (Castillo to La Marina) 6:00am–10:00am Harbor access via Loma Alta Dr. from Cliff Dr.; exit 101 at Las Positas or Carrillo (Castillo off-ramp closed); delays 7:00am–9:00am Cabrillo Blvd. 6:00am–10:00am Channel Dr. residents exit at Cabrillo toward Hwy 101 or Old Coast Hwy; westbound traffic turns north at Ninos Dr. Castillo St. (Cabrillo to Haley) 6:00am–10:30am Traffic holds at Montecito St.; cross at Hwy 101/Garden St. or freely at Arrellaga St. Haley St. (Castillo to State) 6:00am–10:30am Resident access via Haley, De La Vina or Bath St. during runner gaps; delays 7:30am–10:00am Alameda Park 6:00am–11:00am Cross at Mission St. or Valerio St.; local-access lanes on parts of Sola, Arrellaga and Garden St. State St. (upper course) 6:00am–11:00am Cross at Mission St. or via Hwy 101 (Carrillo to Garden); no crossing across the course

Full map and closure notice: santabarbarahalf.com/road- closures

Parking & Getting Around

No official event parking. Observe posted time limits and fees at City and private lots.

Observe posted time limits and fees at City and private lots. Closed race morning: Garden St. Lot, Palm Park Lot, Shoreline Park and La Mesa Park lots. City Lot 13 is closed except VIP, staff and Amtrak patrons; Lot 12 is heavily impacted after 5:00am.

Garden St. Lot, Palm Park Lot, Shoreline Park and La Mesa Park lots. City Lot 13 is closed except VIP, staff and Amtrak patrons; Lot 12 is heavily impacted after 5:00am. Avoid: Funk Zone and West Beach neighborhoods, which are largely no-parking on race morning.

Funk Zone and West Beach neighborhoods, which are largely no-parking on race morning. Recommended: City Downtown Lots 2–11 and Paseo Nuevo (0.6–1.3 miles to the start), SBCC/Leadbetter Beach lots, and East Beach lots (arrive before 6:00am).

City Downtown Lots 2–11 and Paseo Nuevo (0.6–1.3 miles to the start), SBCC/Leadbetter Beach lots, and East Beach lots (arrive before 6:00am). Highway 101: Some off-ramps change after 5:30am–6:00am; Castillo St. off-ramp closed. Exit-by-exit guidance at santabarbarahalf.com/parking.

Some off-ramps change after 5:30am–6:00am; Castillo St. off-ramp closed. Exit-by-exit guidance at santabarbarahalf.com/parking. Ride instead: Bike valet and stroller parking by MOVE Santa Barbara County at the Finish Line Festival (136 E. Yanonali St.), 6:00am–12:00pm. BCycle e-bike share is also available.

Before Race Day

Packet Pick-Up runs Friday, November 6, 2:00pm–6:00pm, and Saturday, November 7, 10:00am–2:00pm, at the Chase Palm Park Great Meadow (Casa Las Palmas). Park in the waterfront lots across the street; no parking or drop-off on Cabrillo Blvd. or Garden St. next to the venue.

For Spectators

Cheer along State St., the waterfront and the Funk Zone; local musicians perform along the course with instruments and amplified music.

The HOKA Fly Zone on Cabrillo Blvd. near the start is the main spectator zone, where friends and family can see runners pass three times before meeting them at the finish. A second Fly Zone at Mile 11 on State St. features the UCSB Gaucho Pep Band.

The Funk Zone Finish Line Festival on Yanonali St. opens to the public at 8:00am, with live music from Outside Voices, 9:00am–11:00am.

Overall awards at 9:00am (Half Marathon) and 9:15am (5K) on the Festival Main Stage.

Strollers and pets are not allowed on the course.

Questions on Race Morning