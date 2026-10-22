Celebrate Eat Happy with a Cookbook Celebration

‘Eat Happy Cocktail Hour’ by Anna Vocino | Photo: Courtesy

Anna Vocino, comedian, voice actor, culinary tastemaker, and founder of Eat Happy Kitchen, has a new cookbook, Eat Happy Cocktail Hour: Deliciously Gluten Free and Low Carb Sips, Dips, and Bites.

To celebrate the release of Vocino’s new book, join an evening of mixology, food, and community on Thursday, October 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Barn at Seagrape. The event is hosted by Vocino, featuring her signature approach to low-carb, low-sugar cocktails with a live mixology demo, offering a night of delicious dips and bites, and plenty of hands-on tasting.

After being diagnosed with celiac disease at 28, Vocino has managed her autoimmune condition through food, and developed hundreds of delicious grain-free, gluten-free recipes that she has featured in her best-selling cookbooks.

Vocino is the creator of Eat Happy Kitchen and best-selling author of Eat Happy, Eat Happy Too, and Eat Happy Italian. Back again with Eat Happy Cocktail Hour, she features her favorite recipes for sips, dips, and bites, and every easy-to-replicate drink and dish is deliciously low-carb, grain-free, and gluten-free.

She describes herself as a culinarian on a mission to create delicious, clean comfort food, something she brings to life in her brand-new cookbook. Eat Happy Cocktail Hour includes 72 drinks and appetizers — easygoing recipes that can accommodate a party’s worth of dietary needs, including keto, paleo, gluten-free, and low-carb.

Some of the pages from ‘Eat Happy Cocktail Hour’ by Anna Vocino | Photo: Courtesy

The evening pairs Vocino’s easy, flavorful recipes with seasonal ingredients in a beautiful setting, featuring spirits from Rock 12 Distillery. A copy of her book will be available for purchase during the event.

Eat Happy, Sip Happy: A Cookbook Celebration is presented by the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience (SBCE) and the Women Winemakers & Culinarians Foundation (WWCF).

The celebration is Thursday, October 29, 6-8 p.m., at The Barn at Seagrape (2625 Santa Barbara Ave., Los Olivos). Tickets are $50 and space is limited, so grab your tickets early for a night of great drinks, food and company. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit sbce.events/event/eat-happy-sip-happy-a-cookbook-celebration.