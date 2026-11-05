Executive Chef Cristian Granada | Photo: Acme Hospitality

A lot has changed since Loquita hit the Funk Zone a decade ago. While the area was rapidly expanding into a trendy, high-energy arts and wine district, thanks in large part to what we then-called “The Urban Wine Trail,” the foodie scene was still finding its way.

As George Yatchisin reported in this paper, when The Lark (and now Acme Hospitality) head honcho Sherry Villanueva announced that her next Funk Zone restaurant would be Spanish style, people weren’t exactly sure what that meant — since at the time we had so much Mexican cuisine in town that the notion of “Old Spanish Days” eating was a bit confusing. But the beautifully anointed spot at the corner of State and Yanonali streets has successfully become — and managed to stay — one of Santa Barbara’s most awarded and buzzy restaurants.

Opening in 2016, named for an endearing Spanish colloquial term for a wild, fun-loving young girl, within its first year, Loquita was named one of U.S.A. Today’s 10 Best New Restaurants and won the Santa Barbara Independent’s Foodie Award for “Spain in Santa Barbara,” with the paper calling it “a delicious and dazzling postcard to modern Spanish cuisine.” In 2021, Loquita joined the Michelin Guide and earned a Bib Gourmand, a distinction it still holds in the 2026 guide. Independent readers have voted it Best Appetizers/Tapas in the Best of Santa Barbara® awards in 2022, 2024, 2025, and 2026, and Sunset has named it a Travel Awards winner for Where to Eat & Drink.

Condesa Gin was pouring Gin and Tonics at the Loquita 10th anniversary celebration | Photo: Leslie Dinaberg

Now under the leadership of Executive Chef Cristian Granada (formerly of the Michelin-starred Xiquet in Washington, D.C.), we toasted Loquita at age 10 with a lovely cocktail hour and some of the restaurant’s specialties, including authentic Jamón Serrano, Manchego cheese, Manzanilla olives, tapas and pintxos (small bites), wood-fired grilled seafood and meats, and of course, their signature paella (made with lobster that night), accompanied by a special selection of Spain’s favorite cocktail, the Gin and Tonic (my pick is the Costa Blanca, made with kaffir-lime-infused gin, Mediterranean tonic, and blood orange — but there are multiple refreshing options).

Paella with lobster at the Loquita 10th anniversary celebration | Photo: Leslie Dinaberg Pulpo (Spanish octopus, black garlic aioli, lemon vinaigrette, potato purée, and pickled red onion) is one of the original Loquita dishes still on the menu. | Photo: Courtesy

“An anniversary is a chance to look back, but it’s also a reason to bring everyone together,” said founder Sherry Villanueva. “We wanted to celebrate with the dishes and drinks our guests have loved over the years. Whether you’ve been joining us since the beginning or are discovering Loquita for the first time, we’re excited to welcome you to the table and raise a glass to the next chapter.”

When told of their 2026 Best of Santa Barbara® Appetizers/Tapas win once again, Director of Operations Skyler Gamble said, “What keeps us excited is the opportunity to keep evolving while staying true to what has made Loquita special for the past 10 years. We’re constantly inspired by the flavors and traditions of Spain, the incredible ingredients we have access to here on the Central Coast, and the creativity of our team. But more than anything, it’s the people. Seeing longtime guests continue to celebrate special moments with us while welcoming new faces through our doors is what keeps us inspired year after year.”

May Santa Barbara long continue to enjoy the tastes of San Sebastián, Barcelona, and Valencia from the comfort of our very own American Riviera.

Loquita, 202 State St.; (805) 880-3380; loquitasb.com