Five Suspects in June Bohnett Park Shooting Arrested on Tuesday Morning 

On Tuesday, four minors and one adult were arrested in relation to the June 17 Bohnett Park shooting, which left one man injured and launched a five-month-long attempted murder investigation. At the time of the shooting, the one adult arrested Tuesday was also a minor.

At about 4:20 p.m. on the afternoon of June 17, Santa Barbara Police officers were dispatched to Bohnett Park on Santa Barbara’s Westside after reports of gunfire, only to find that the suspects and victim had left the scene. The victim checked himself in to Cottage Hospital —where police located him — for treatment for a single gunshot wound.

This launched a “multi-faceted investigation spanning five months,” said SBPD Commander Ben Ahrens, where five suspects were identified and search and arrest warrants were obtained. It was determined that the incident was gang related.

On Tuesday, SBPD officers and detectives, assisted by Lompoc Police Department officers and detectives and Santa Barbara County District Attorney investigators served those warrants in Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Lompoc.

In addition to the five suspects arrested, officers and detectives were also able to locate two guns, ammunition, and “other evidence related to the investigation,” said Commander Ahrens.

Santa Barbara Police officers were present on the Eastside this morning about 7 a.m. at 200 South Salinas Street, 400 North Voluntario Street, and 1000 East Haley Street. SBPD Commander Nate Beltran confirmed that this police activity was in relation to the arrests and search warrants served.

All five have been charged with assault with a semi-automatic weapon and conspiracy. In addition, one minor was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a minor while another was charged with attempted murder. All five have been booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall.