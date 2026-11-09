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Santa Barbara, Calif. – Two Los Angeles-area men were arrested early Friday morning following a reported catalytic converter theft in the Santa Barbara area and a vehicle pursuit that ended in Ventura County. Deputies recovered nine catalytic converters and several tools commonly used in catalytic converter thefts.

On Friday, November 6, 2026, at approximately 2:41 a.m., Sheriff’s deputies received a report of a catalytic converter theft in the 4700-block of Glenbrook Street. The victim reported that approximately 15 minutes earlier, suspects driving a white Toyota Camry had stolen the catalytic converter from his Toyota Tundra.

A short time later, Sheriff’s deputies monitoring Highway 101 through Carpinteria spotted a white Toyota Camry traveling at a high rate of speed near Reynolds Avenue. Deputies followed the vehicle and attempted a traffic enforcement stop, but the driver failed to yield, initiating a pursuit southbound on Highway 101.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) was requested to assist with the pursuit. CHP officers successfully deployed a spike strip near Highway 101 and Telephone Road in Ventura County. Despite the deployment, the suspect vehicle continued southbound before exiting the freeway at Johnson Drive, where three occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Sheriff’s deputies, CHP officers, and Ventura Police Department officers coordinated a search of the surrounding area, including a wash basin near the Ventura Auto Mall. Deputies quickly apprehended one suspect and located a second suspect, identified as the driver, attempting to flee into a drainage tunnel. Despite an extensive search involving CHP and Ventura Police Department personnel, including two canine units, the third suspect was not located.

A search of the suspect vehicle resulted in the recovery of:

Nine catalytic converters

Four reciprocating saws

One floor jack

The two suspects were identified as 46-year-old Cesar Ortiz Gomez (driver) and 22-year-old Marvin Angel Aguirre (passenger), both from the Los Angeles area.

Gomez was arrested and booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony grand theft, conspiracy, vehicle tampering, felony evading a peace officer, felony vandalism, possession of burglary tools, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, speeding, and possession of stolen property. His bail was set at $75,000.

Aguirre was arrested and booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony grand theft, conspiracy, vehicle tampering, felony vandalism, possession of burglary tools, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, and possession of stolen property. Aguirre also had an outstanding warrant from Redondo Beach. His bail was set at $75,000.

The Sheriff’s Office appreciates the assistance of the California Highway Patrol and Ventura Police Department in bringing this pursuit to a safe conclusion and apprehending two of the suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing, including efforts to identify and locate the outstanding suspect and determine the origins of the recovered catalytic converters.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages community members to take precautions to reduce the risk of catalytic converter theft, including parking in well-lit areas and using secure garages when available. Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity around parked vehicles, particularly individuals using tools or working underneath vehicles during unusual hours, is encouraged to report the activity to law enforcement.