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Guadalupe, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in the City of Guadalupe. On Monday, November 9, 2026, at approximately 1:56 pm, Guadalupe Police Department officers responded to the 800-block of Guadalupe Street, near the gazebo area of the Veterans Memorial, for a report of man down. An adult male was found deceased at the scene and no life saving measure were attempted.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the death, the Guadalupe Police Department requested assistance from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, which has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

“Due to the complexity of this situation, we have reached out to our law enforcement partners at the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office to take the lead on this investigation,” said Guadalupe Police Chief Michael Cash. “Our department will continue to assist their investigators as we work together to determine the circumstances surrounding this death.”

The investigation is ongoing, and additional details are limited at this preliminary stage. The identity of the decedent will be released following confirmation and notification to next of kin.

The Sheriff’s Office will provide additional information as it becomes available.