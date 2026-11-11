Free Will Astrology

ARIES

(Mar. 21-Apr. 19): There is an old way of making fire: Strike a sharp edge of flint in a hard, glancing blow against steel. The flint shears off small particles of metal. Heated by the blow and exposed to air, they oxidize so swiftly that they burn as sparks. The fire is born from the fierce meeting of two hard things. This is a fitting emblem for you, Aries. Your fire often comes alive through bold contact, like a decisive strike or a willingness to meet resistance head-on rather than avoiding it. In the coming weeks, seek out, enjoy, and use the friction that ignites you. Find worthy flints and make sparks. Some fires can only be lit by impact.

TAURUS

(Apr. 20-May 20): A ship’s anchor doesn’t work by weight alone. Some of its holding power comes from how its blades dig into the seabed. A heavy anchor sitting on smooth rock is useless; a lighter anchor that catches in mud or sand can hold a massive vessel against storms. So, the anchor’s value resides as much in its grip as its mass. Regard this as a useful metaphor, Taurus. Don’t try to hold yourself in place through sheer gravity, with accumulated possessions and commitments piling up like ballast. You need to hook yourself into a strong foundation.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20): Editors of dictionaries continually add new words while retiring obsolete definitions. Language remains vital and wild because it adapts to shifting realities. In that spirit, I invite you to eagerly edit the words you speak and the concepts you use to interpret your experience. Maybe you’ve attached labels to yourself that have become outdated. For example, you’re “multifaceted,” not “scattered.” One of your relationships isn’t so much “complicated” as “intricate” and “evolving.” A feeling you call “confusion” might be more accurately named “curiosity.” Fresh vocabulary may unlock intriguing and catalytic possibilities.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22): When a Pakistani student named Malala Yousafzai was 11, she became a passionate advocate for female education. Girls had been banned by the Taliban from attending school in her native district. Her tireless work in this righteous cause angered conservatives, and at 15, she was shot in the head by a would-be assassin. Yet she survived and prevailed, redoubled her efforts, and at age 17, she became the youngest person to win a Nobel Peace Prize. Since then, she has continued her quest to aid girls and women, and extended her activism to assist refugees and immigrants. Can you guess her astrological sign? Cancer, of course. Who nurtures and protects so fiercely? Who fights tenderly for people in need to be safe and free? Now is an excellent time to decide how you can be inspired by Malala.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22): During my first show as a lead singer for a rock band, age 19, I was absurdly anxious about hitting every note perfectly. Afterward, a friend critiqued my performance, saying I seemed locked up inside my own head. The next time I took the stage, I sang looser, sloppier, and wilder. I focused on connecting with the audience and allowing their enthusiasm to feed my energy. Much better! My technical execution was less than perfect, but I was far more engaging and entertaining. I dare you to apply this lesson to your own life in the coming weeks.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22): I advocate giving people the resources they need when they’re experiencing scarcity or deficiency. I also believe that exceptional ability deserves encouragement and support to thrive and ripen. That balance offers a useful way to think about your life right now. You’ve devoted plenty of attention to the parts of yourself that need help, while giving too little care to the parts that shine. To restore the balance, I suggest you seek out tools, teachers, and adventures that will challenge and nurture your talents. A gift that comes naturally isn’t a finished achievement. With practice, it can become even more extraordinary.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Libran poet Ocean Vuong describes tenderness as a courageous force rather than a sentimental one. Please try out this idea. Imagine the ways that gentle devotion and creative affection mobilize your most interesting strengths. Explore how your ability to express nourishing kindness empowers you to spawn wonders and marvels. Remember that water, yielding and supple, can reshape mountains and carve canyons. Your tenderness, too, may have the patient power to transform what seems fixed and unyielding.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Some of our most powerful medicines come from feared venoms. A compound from the deadly cone snail became a painkiller stronger than morphine. Venoms from vipers and lizards have yielded drugs that treat blood clots and diabetes. The very chemistry that evolved to harm, once understood and transformed, becomes the chemistry that heals. This is your native alchemy, Scorpio. You grasp, as few others do, that the dangerous and the toxic can be transmuted into potent medicine when wrangled with courage and skill. But wait! Stop! None of this will be relevant for you in the coming weeks. Some of your best medicines will be sweet, agreeable, pleasant, and filled with light. I invite you to expand beyond your usual attitude and approach.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Sagittarian novelist Jane Austen wielded her drollery with aplomb. In a letter to her sister, she wrote, “I do not want people to be very agreeable, as it saves me the trouble of liking them a great deal.” Over two centuries later, I still find that joke funny. Jane was a wickedly independent spirit who refused to sugarcoat the raw truth or perform affection she didn’t feel. Let’s make her your guardian spirit for the coming weeks, Sagittarius. I hope she’ll inspire you to leaven your honesty with humor and liberate yourself from the need for people’s approval. Can you be blunt and genuine with wit and grace? I think you can. Feel no obligation to like or praise what hasn’t earned it.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Who are your favorite wild women? One of mine is Capricorn magician Patti Smith, whose untamed creativity has inspired me for years. At the root of her output as a musician and writer is her disciplined devotion: decades of patient, faithful labor at her craft, never chasing trends, simply doing the deep work year after year. She has been experimental and diligent; iconoclastic and tireless; one-of-a-kind and collaborative. I salute her contributions to my life and encourage you to be inspired by her skillful weaving of hard work and soulful expression.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Aquarius-born inventor Thomas Edison treated failure as useful information. He tinkered with thousands of materials as he sought a workable lightbulb filament. After each dud, he insisted he hadn’t misfired but had just found another way that didn’t work. Eventually, his numerous failures cleared his path to creating the lightbulb. In the coming weeks, I propose that you make him your role model, Aquarius. Your inventive, future-facing mind will be at its best when it treats setbacks not as verdicts but as data, clues pointing toward the solution. The breakthrough you’re in quest of will come just past the last dead end.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar. 20): The painter Henri Matisse said he wanted his art to provide “a soothing, calming influence on the mind.” Yet his work shimmered with bold color and daring composition. Joyful vitality spilled out of his creations. For him, serenity wasn’t bland. I’d love for you to incorporate his attitude and approach in the coming weeks. There will be no need to choose between excitement and peace. You can attract experiences that are simultaneously stimulating and harmonious. My advice: Expect and pursue intriguing adventures that leave your nervous system feeling nourished.

Homework: What’s the smartest gamble you could take? tinyurl.com/b77b77b