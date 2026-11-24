Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Evacuation Warning for several low-lying coastal areas in Montecito, Summerland, and Carpinteria due to the threat of coastal flooding associated with forecasted high surf and coastal impacts.

The Evacuation Warning is in effect at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, and will remain in effect until further notice.

Residents and businesses, including the following areas, should be prepared to leave immediately if conditions worsen:

Miramar Beach, portions of South Jameson Lane, and Fernald Point Lane

Padaro Lane and Santa Claus Lane

Sand Point Road and Sandyland Cove

Sandyland area, including Ash Avenue, 4th Street, Dorrance Way, Sandyland Road, and lower Linden Avenue

Rincon Beach and Rincon Point Road

Residents can view the emergency zones maps at ReadySBC.org/emergency.

An Evacuation Warning means there is a potential threat to life and property. Community members should take this opportunity to prepare family members, pets, medications, important documents, and essential belongings in case an evacuation becomes necessary.

Residents are urged not to wait for deteriorating conditions before taking action. Individuals with mobility issues and those who may need more time to evacuate, including those with large animals, should consider leaving now to allow additional time to relocate safely. If you feel unsafe, leave, do not wait for an evacuation order.

Individuals needing sheltering assistance can contact the American Red Cross at 805-678-3073.

Officials are also urging the public to avoid beaches and shoreline areas, especially those within the Evacuation Warning area. Coastal flooding, large waves, strong currents, debris, and rapidly changing conditions can create dangerous situations with little warning. Community members and visitors should not enter affected coastal areas for recreation, sightseeing, or photography and should respect any closures or restrictions in place to protect public safety.

The public is also asked to help keep emergency lines available for life-threatening situations. Do not call 9-1-1 unless you have an emergency.

Emergency officials will continue to monitor conditions and provide updates as they become available. For updated information about protective actions and resources, visit ReadySBC.org.