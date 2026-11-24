District Attorney John Savrnoch announced that Michael Hart Brookings, of the Age Management Institute and the Eternity Institute in Santa Barbara, was sentenced to eight months behind bars and two years’ probation for practicing medicine without a license.

The complaint alleges Brookings compounded purported anti-aging components, which were administered intravenously to patients. In 2021, one such IV was administered to a patient by a phlebotomist lacking the necessary medical credentials and a “near fatal form of sepsis” developed as a result. The patient, according to Savrnoch, required several weeks of hospitalization.

Savrnoch issued a warning with the announcement that medical consumers need to exercise caution when allowing wellness compounds to be injected into their bodies. Brookings pleaded guilty to grand theft and surrendered his medical license. The complaint also alleged that the supervising physician in that case could have prevented the infection if proper care had been observed.