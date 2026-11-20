Decades ago, Jeffrey Reiner was trying to find his way in the film business, editing a project that he didn’t like for the paycheck. He’d escape to a nearby wine bar for a glass of white wine at lunch every “to wash off the troubles.” One day, the server suggested a rosé, but this was when treacly white zinfandel dominated the pink scene.

“I scoffed — I thought it was a serious wine bar,” recalled Reiner, but he relented, trying a glass of Bonny Doon’s Vin Gris. “I equate it to when the monks discovered champagne, like they were drinking stars. It was such a great wine. I could feel the funk lift. Life is gonna be alright.”

Jeffrey Reiner shooting Randall Grahm for ‘The Terroirist’. [Courtesy]

He became a fan of its creator, the iconoclastic California vintner Randall Grahm, who expanded from his Santa Cruz homebase to make wine from all across the Central Coast, including here in Santa Barbara. “I discovered the world through Randall’s wine,” said Reiner, whose new documentary on Grahm, The Terroirist, is now streaming. “He democratized wine and took the snobbery out of it.”

Reiner’s life went on, and it was certainly alright, even earning him an award at SBIFF back in 1996 for his film Small Time. “It was my last indie movie before I got swallowed up by television,” said Reiner. “My career really started hitting on all cylinders during the golden age of television. My claim to fame was being one of the executive producers on Friday Night Lights.”

He became a respected studio player, producing and/or directing The Affair, Fargo, and Homeland, among other resume highlights. “I’ve worked with some of the finest actors and crew people out there,” he said.

After years of celebrating his wife’s birthday at the Bacara, they bought a fixer-upper tract home nearby, enamored with the expanse of the Ellwood Preserve. “It was breathtaking,” he said of finding the bluffs. “I spend the majority of my time now in this neighborhood.”

During the pandemic, Reiner went back to his indie roots, writing and directing the dark comedy crime road trip film Lake George. He set a scene in his new neighborhood, though couldn’t secure permits for shooting at the Ellwood Preserve.

Carrie Coon and Shea Whigham take a break from shooting ‘Lake George’ on the Ellwood bluffs. [Courtesy]

“I just said, ‘Screw it,’” explained Reiner. “I really wanted the world to see this place. We’ll just go out with a small crew, and that’s what we did.” The scene features Carrie Coon and Shea Whigham watching the sunset and waiting for darkness so they can rob a house. “You could see the whole crew falling in love with this place,” recalled Reiner, who grew up in Queens until moving to the San Fernando Valley at nine years old.

After Lake George premiered and quickly sold at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2024, Reiner wanted to do a documentary. He’d read about Grahm’s Popelouchum project in San Juan Bautista, where the veteran vintner is trying to develop California’s very own grape variety.

Reiner went to visit Grahm, and realized that his story was like that of Sisyphus or Fitzcarraldo. Not only does breeding a new grape take many years, he learned that Grahm is in the early stages of Parkinson’s.

“The theme became this idea of a quest, of not doing something just for the end goal but to be about the process of it,” said Reiner. “We live in this fast food and fast news and fast results world, especially with AI, and here is somebody who is doing something that you can’t rush. It’s really a beautiful metaphor for life.”

Jeffrey Reiner (right) talks to Randall Grahm while shooting ‘The Terroirist’. [Courtesy]

Reiner spent more than a year visiting Grahm for a few days at a time, recording intimate interviews with him, his family, and his colleagues about his successes, financial foibles, and the wine world at large. The result is The Terroirist, which debuted in a few big city theaters around the country before beginning streaming on numerous platforms earlier this month. It’s a compelling portrait of a legend looking back at his life while confronting an unknown, often uncomfortable future. (Here’s my longer take on the film itself.)

It’s proving popular across all ages. “It resonates with older people because it’s about this idea that you can never give up on a dream,” he said. “What can you accomplish in your next 10 years? You don’t have to just shut down.” And it’s showing people at the beginning of their careers that you can succeed by being creative and entrepreneurial.

“Here is somebody who is doing something that has compromised his life in a lot of ways, but he’s doing it because it means so much to him,” said Reiner. The director is now working on a new script — another crime road trip, but only from Pasadena to Beverly Hills — but feels blessed to have done The Terroirist.

“It enabled me to immerse myself in wine,” he said, though it is indeed a cautionary tale. “I thought maybe I’d want to own a winery one day,” he laughed, “but now I definitely don’t!”

See TheTerroiristDoc.com.