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Serineh Vartani, LEAP Director of Early Childhood Programs, Kathleen Baushke, Transition House Executive Director, and Lori Goodman, LEAP CEO | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA — November 16, 2026 — LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner., a Santa Barbara County nonprofit dedicated to supporting children and families through high-quality early childhood education and family resources, is excited to announce the expansion of its programs to a fourth Children’s Center. Beginning November 16, LEAP will assume operations of the infant care center located on the Transition House campus in Santa Barbara.

LEAP at Transition House will serve up to 24 infants and toddlers, providing a safe, nurturing, and engaging environment where children can learn, explore, and thrive.

“LEAP is growing, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome our fourth Children’s Center.” said Lori Goodman, CEO of LEAP. “This expansion allows LEAP to grow into Santa Barbara and bring our special brand of family support and excellent care to a new part of our community.”

The partnership brings together two local nonprofits committed to supporting children and families. LEAP brings 50 years of experience in early childhood education, along with state funding resources that will help sustain high-quality infant care in the community.

“Transition House looks forward to working with LEAP as they provide quality infant and toddler daycare to our client families as well as families from across Santa Barbara,” says Kathleen Baushke, Executive Director at Transition House. “Their service methodology dovetails perfectly with Transition House’s goals for improving the outcomes for young children and their families in our program.”

With the addition of LEAP at Transition House, LEAP now operates four Children’s Centers across Santa Barbara County, with locations in Goleta, Isla Vista, Lompoc, and Santa Barbara. Together, these centers provide high-quality, trauma-informed early childhood education that nurtures children’s development and supports working families.

Serineh Vartani, LEAP Director of Early Childhood Programs, Kathleen Baushke, Transition House Executive Director, Lori Goodman, LEAP CEO, and Gina Whitefoot, Transition House Associate Director. | Credit: Courtesy



About LEAP

LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner. mitigates the effects of poverty, racism, and trauma by providing high-quality, trauma-informed child care, comprehensive, culturally sensitive family support, and visionary community leadership.

We envision a community where children are loved, valued, and respected and families are supported to reach their highest potential. For more information, visit http://www.leapcentralcoast.org