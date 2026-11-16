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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation (SBVF) is proud to launch its 2026 Holiday Hope Campaign, an annual eBort dedicated to supporting the hardworking vineyard employees who help make Santa Barbara Wine Country thrive.

As another harvest season ends, the Foundation is calling on community members, businesses, and wine lovers to help provide essential winter items and holiday assistance to local vineyard workers and their families.

In 2025, the Holiday Hope Program provided coats, boots, hats, and $100 gift cards to 131 vineyard workers, helping bring warmth, comfort, and dignity to those who spend the year caring for the region’s vineyards. With community support, SBVF aims to build on that impact in 2026.

“Harvest asks a great deal of the people who grow and tend our vines. The Holiday Hope Campaign is our opportunity to give back and show our appreciation for the individuals whose hard work makes our wine community possible.”

How Donations Help

Every contribution directly supports vineyard workers and their families: • $100 provides a warm winter coat for one worker.

• $250 supplies gloves, hats, socks, and other essentials for three workers. • $500 helps outfit five vineyard workers with winter gear.

• $1,000 provides jackets, hats, and gift cards for up to 15 workers.

• $2,500 helps fund gift cards that allow families to purchase holiday gifts, groceries, and household necessities.

Thanks to longstanding community partnerships, donations stretch even further, maximizing the impact of every dollar contributed.

The Holiday Hope Campaign is successful because of the generosity of wineries, vineyards, growers, businesses, and community members who come together each year to support Santa Barbara County’s vineyard workforce.

Why Holiday Hope Matters

The vineyard workers of Santa Barbara County are at the heart of our wine community. Their dedication throughout the year helps produce the world-class wines that have made Santa Barbara Wine Country a globally recognized destination.

Holiday Hope is an opportunity for the community to come together and express gratitude by providing practical support during the holiday season, ensuring that those who care for our vineyards feel valued and appreciated.

About the Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation

The Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening Santa Barbara County’s wine-growing communities through charitable giving, community support, scholarship programs, and initiatives that benefit vineyard and winery employees and their families.

For more information or to make a donation, visit http://www.sbvintnersfoundation.org. Media Contact

Emily Byram, emily@sbcountywines.com, 202-251-6716

Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation

P.O. Box 1209

Buellton, CA 93427

info@sbvintnersfoundation.org

http://www.sbvintnersfoundation.org

The Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. Federal Tax ID #91- 2132001.