At about 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, the weird tones of the country’s Emergency Alert System will sound in Santa Barbara, and indeed across all U.S. territories in between Arizona and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. Given the strange disruptions in air flights, banking, and email these past days, the announcement of the alert by the Federal Emergency Management Agency is clear that it was a scheduled test to spot technical or operational issues “before the system is needed during an actual emergency.”

Radio, television, cable, satellite, and video providers will interrupt their programming with the tone and “this is only a test” announcement, which will be brief — about one minute. The test, which is required by law every three years, will occur in other time zones at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time on November 17. Across the International Date Line, the test occurs at 9:20 a.m. Hawai’i Time and 5:20 a.m. ChST (Chamorro Standard Time) on Wednesday, November 18.

“No action is required by the public,” the alert will conclude.