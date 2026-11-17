The historic La Casa de la Raza building, a longtime community hub in Eastside Santa Barbara that’s been mired in bankruptcy struggles for years, now has new life. The Santa Barbara City Council unanimously approved a plan to acquire and rehabilitate the property at 601 East Montecito Street, thanks to $6 million in state funds secured with the help of Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón.

The sale marks a major milestone following a long struggle for La Casa, one of the city’s most culturally important spaces, which for decades has been home to resources for Latino residents, and a gathering place for neighborhood events, concerts, and family celebrations.

In recent years, the original nonprofit operator of the building fell into a long period of financial strain, leading to separate bankruptcies from 2017 to 2021 that resulted in the building falling under the guardianship of a court-appointed trustee. In May 2025, the bankruptcy court allowed the property to be listed for sale, with an asking price that dropped from the original listing of over $4 million to the current price of $2.8 million.

The city began moving toward acquiring the building after a nonprofit buyer made an offer and entered into escrow earlier this year. According to court-approved sale procedures, the process opened the door for the city to acquire the property when the previous buyer’s escrow was canceled.

Around the same time, Limón helped facilitate a $6 million allocation of state funds to help the city cover the costs of the purchase and rehabilitation of the building. The funding allows the city to buy the building free and clear of bankruptcy obligations, resolving all previous claims and reimbursing all associated costs at a price not to exceed $3.8 million.

The City Council unanimously supported the plan to accept the state funds and acquire the building. The city will conduct a full analysis of the building — which has many known problems and code violations — and will work with community groups to ensure the property is properly preserved and improved for long-term use. While the city will maintain ownership, the plan is to release a Request for Proposals (RFP) to determine which qualified nonprofit will manage operations in the future.stie dui, at lacinia tortor velit ac erat. Nunc gravida orci nisl, vel ultrices ipsum tempor et. Proin commodo finibus neque eu ullamcorper. Curabitur ornare tempor pulvinar. Fusce egestas velit ac urna vestibulum, in commodo ligula interdum. Mauris quis justo mattis, vehicula magna vitae, convallis mi. Aliquam erat volutpat.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Pastor Jerry Menchaca of New Beginnings celebrated the sale agreement and said he appreciated the work of the councilmembers who were willing to work toward preserving the community landmark.

“The historical value to our community is absolutely priceless,” Menchaca said. “We are looking forward to working with the City Council along with the community to address the different and unique needs that that facility presents.”

Jacqueline Inda Karlsen, a community organizer who helped run resources and immigrant services out of the building (under a non-related nonprofit) while the building was tied up in bankruptcy, asked that the city consider assisting with the relocation of programs while the property is renovated. Karlsen also asked that the city work with the Neighborhood Advisory Council to help with the RFP process to ensure the community feels involved in La Casa’s future.

“The history of this building has been convoluted with a lot of dark shadows casting over the space,” she said. “The Neighborhood Advisory Council is the best steward for this [RFP] process because they can provide transparency, and transparency is what’s needed moving forward.”

City Administrator Kelly McAdoo noted that, while the city would be willing to help ensure the current tenants found a new space, the terms of the agreement were clear that the previous owner was financially responsible for relocation.

“We’re happy to talk with the tenants in the building to see if there are other spaces in the city, and to work with them to see if there are spaces,” McAdoo said. “But any financial obligation to those existing tenants is the responsibility of the current property owner.”

Councilmember Kristen Sneddon stated her support for the purchase, and she extended a thanks to Limón “for making this possible and really championing the value” of La Casa in the community.

“Casa de la Raza has been a community hub for decades along the Central Coast,” Limón told the Independent about the state funding. “I was proud to secure funding in the state budget this year for the city of Santa Barbara to acquire and renovate this historic and cultural pillar of our community. I look forward to working and partnering with the city on next steps for Casa.”