This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

The federal government’s proposed change to SNAP could cause thousands of low-income people in Santa Barbara County to lose the approximately $7 per day that helps them buy groceries. Meanwhile, the county’s largest food insecurity nonprofit, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, said more people are visiting food bank locations to feed their families.

SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly called food stamps, provides low-income people a small amount of funding for groceries, loaded on a benefits card. The federal limit for SNAP recipients is no more than 130 percent of the poverty line, which pencils out to about $43,000 per year for a family of four. You also can only have savings of up to $3,000.

But most U.S. states, including California, set their own income and asset limits through a policy called Broad Based Categorical Eligibility. Essentially, it allows the state to choose to raise the income limit to up to 200 percent of the poverty line; that’s $66,000 for a family of four in California.

“This flexibility helps ensure that working families and other low-income households can access food assistance even if they have modest savings or income slightly above traditional federal thresholds,” said Rachel Lipman, Assistant Director, Economic Assistance and Employment Services at the County’s Social Services Department.

Note that the net income limits — how much the household makes after applying allowable deductions, including childcare costs and some shelter costs — still needs to be below the poverty line.

It’s Broad Based Categorical Eligibility that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is considering eliminating. The USDA said the policy was a “loophole” that has “bloated the welfare rolls for decades,” according to reporting from Politico. The department said the rule change will reduce spending by $45 billion over the next three years.

Across the United States, an estimated 6.3 million people will lose assistance. The County’s Department of Social Services said that nationwide, an estimated 17.6 percent of SNAP recipients would lose eligibility for a total of about 9,000 people in Santa Barbara County. The department said that this is a preliminary estimate and the department has not yet been able to conduct a full analysis.

Broad Based Categorical Eligibility also allows people who are enrolled in another welfare program to qualify for SNAP. SNAP, in turn, opens the door for free school meals, summer EBT and WIC (Women-Infant-Children) benefits for low-income parents with babies. Eliminating the policy would require low-income people to apply for SNAP separately.

Laura Alcantar, director of marketing at Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, said eliminating Broad Based Categorical Eligibility creates an administrative burden on families and local governments alike.

The proposed SNAP rule change comes on the heels of recently passed restrictions to SNAP, extending the 20-hour-per-week work requirement to previously exempt groups, like foster youth, veterans, and parents with a child between the ages of 14 and 18.

Representative Salud Carbajal, whose district includes Santa Barbara County, said in a press release last week that he was outraged at the proposed rule change, especially on the heels of past cuts.

“It is just heartless to do this again to families who are already struggling under the Trump administration’s failed economic policies. I will continue to fight for Central Coast families and work to rollback these terrible cuts,” he said in the press release.

Foodbank’s Alcantar said the nonprofit is already seeing the impact of the recent eligibility changes, along with the impact of increased cost of living, through the growing number of people using Foodbank.

“We’re seeing more and more people turn to us,” she said, adding that the number of visitors to the food bank locations has increased by the thousands since the last fiscal year.

Acalantar said the Foodbank has built a local network for food assistance and donations, including working with local farmers. That doesn’t mean people can’t help make sure others stay fed: Alcantar said donations and volunteering are welcoming, as well as spreading the word.

On the federal level, the USDA has a comment period on the proposed rule change until December 10. People can comment here.