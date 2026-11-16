SANTA BARBARA, CA – November 16, /2026 – Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara is pleased to announce its newly elected leadership team for Fiesta 2027, continuing a beloved community tradition that has celebrated Santa Barbara’s history, culture and heritage since 1924.

Incoming El Presidente Tony Miller will lead the organization alongside a dedicated team of volunteers committed to planning and producing one of Santa Barbara’s most anticipated annual celebrations.

The elected Executive Committee includes El Presidente Tony Miller, La Primera Vice Presidente Casie Kilgore, El Segundo Vice Presidente Chris Gusman, La Secretaria Donna Weidl and El Tesorero Sean Malis.

The elected Division Chiefs oversee Celebrations Elva Cosio, Dance & Entertainment Missy Pulido, External Relations Angelique Springer Davis, Marketplaces Tere Jurado and Pageantry Sarah Brewer.

“Serving as El Presidente is both a tremendous honor and a responsibility,” said El Presidente Tony Miller. “I’m excited to work alongside an extraordinary group of volunteers who share a passion for Fiesta and a commitment to making this celebration meaningful and memorable for our community. Fiesta belongs to all of Santa Barbara, and that’s what makes it so special.”

Unlike many major festivals, Old Spanish Days Fiesta is planned and produced by a volunteer Board of Directors, supported by a small administrative staff. Throughout the year, Board members and hundreds of community volunteers contribute their time, talents and expertise to bring the festivities to life.

The El Presidente presides over the Board of Directors and provides overall leadership for the organization. The Primera Vice Presidente oversees organizational operations, while the Segundo Vice Presidente leads fundraising efforts. Division Chiefs guide the volunteer committees responsible for Fiesta’s signature events, performances, and activities.

“Fiesta has brought generations together to celebrate the history, traditions and spirit that make Santa Barbara so special,” added Miller. “I’m grateful to everyone who has dedicated their time and talents to Fiesta over the years. I look forward to carrying on their legacy and to a year filled with friendship, celebration and the joy of bringing our community together.”

As preparations begin for Fiesta 2027, Old Spanish Days invites the Santa Barbara community to get involved. Whether through volunteering, becoming an Associate, or supporting the celebration as a sponsor or donor, there are many meaningful ways to be part of Fiesta.

Becoming an Old Spanish Days Associate offers an opportunity to work alongside the organization’s volunteer leadership, participate in committees and events, and gain firsthand experience in planning and producing Fiesta. Community members can also volunteer at individual events throughout the year.

Local businesses, organizations and individuals play an equally important role through sponsorships and donations, helping keep many of Fiesta’s beloved events free and accessible to all. Together, this generosity and volunteer spirit reflect the shared commitment that makes Fiesta a true community celebration.

Throughout the year, Old Spanish Days also participates in community events and celebrations, providing opportunities to share the spirit of Fiesta and connect with residents throughout the Santa Barbara region.

For more information about volunteering, Associate membership, sponsorship opportunities, donations and upcoming Fiesta activities, visit http://www.sbfiesta.org.

About Old Spanish Days Fiesta

Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring and preserving Santa Barbara’s history, spirit, culture, heritage and traditions. Since 1924, Fiesta has brought generations together through music, dance, pageantry, colorful costumes, food and community celebrations. Fiesta 2027 will take place August 4–8, 2027, with festivities throughout Santa Barbara. For more information, visit http://www.sbfiesta.org.