Congressmember Salud Carbajal joined the choir of voices calling for the release of Aleksandr Antonov, a 66-year-old Santa Barbara resident held in a Russian prison for more than 600 days on charges of inciting terrorism because of pro-Ukrainian and anti-Russian messages found on his cell phone.

Antonov, who moved to Santa Barbara from the former USSR in the early 1990s, was arrested by Russian authorities on March 5 last year and has been held in captivity since. Carbajal joined with New York Congressmember George Latimer in calling on Marco Rubio and the State Department to demand Antonov’s release.

“I am outraged by Aleksandr’s imprisonment,” Carbajal wrote in a recent statement. “I stand with him, his loved ones, and other Americans who are wrongfully imprisoned in Russia.”

Currently, Antonov is one of five Americans currently being held by the Russian government. Antonov, described his supporters as an engineer and an entrepreneur, was reportedly visiting the Ukraine while on business and tending to sick relatives when he was detained while crossing the border from Russia to Estonia.

According to Carbajal’s account from meeting with Antonov’s family, Antonov has been beaten “for being an American, resulting in traumatic brain injury that has so far gone untreated.”

Antonov was reportedly sentenced to six years behind bars for inciting terrorism and extremism.