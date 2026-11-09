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Isla Vista, CA — Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) founding General Manager Jonathan Abboud announced that he will step down in Summer 2027, concluding nearly a decade leading the local government he helped establish and more than 16 years of involvement in the Isla Vista community.

“In 2014, I believed Isla Vista deserved the power to shape its own future. Over the next 12 years, I turned that belief into a government of our own, secured the resources to fund it, and built an organization that delivers real services every day,” said Abboud. “Today, what makes me proudest is seeing that power in the hands of the people who will carry this work forward.”

Abboud will remain fully engaged through the end of the fiscal year to ensure continuity of services, support a smooth leadership transition, and guide development and adoption of the District’s FY 2027–28 budget, which the Board of Directors is scheduled to approve in Summer 2027.

Abboud’s work on behalf of Isla Vista began while serving as Associated Students President at UC Santa Barbara. In 2014, he co-founded the Isla Vista Self Governance Initiative, the effort that led voters to approve Measure E in 2016, forming the IVCSD.

After the District held its inaugural meeting in March 2017, Abboud stepped in as interim General Manager, helping establish a new local government with limited resources and no dedicated tax revenue. In 2018, voters approved Measure R with 84% support, providing permanent funding for District services. That December, the Board unanimously appointed Abboud as its first permanent General Manager.

Under Abboud’s leadership, the District grew from a government with no employees or permanent funding into an institution providing services across Isla Vista. Abboud established its financial and administrative operations, assembled and developed a professional staff, and built partnerships to expand the District’s capacity to serve the community.

The District opened the Isla Vista Community Center for classes, events, and community gatherings; established free mediation and legal advice for renters; and introduced new approaches to public safety, including nighttime Safety Stations offering water, a safe place to rest, and escorts home; and support for survivors of sexual assault in partnership with STESA.

The District also took on some of Isla Vista’s most persistent everyday problems, putting people to work cleaning litter from streets, removing graffiti, and reducing waste. It developed the community’s first comprehensive transportation and parking plans, brought parking enforcement under local control, and advanced improvements to street lighting.

One of the most visible examples of the District’s approach to solving long-standing community problems came in 2026 with Soltopia. After decades of external efforts to manage large, unsanctioned street celebrations primarily through restrictions and enforcement, the District coordinated with public agencies and community partners to create a safer, organized community celebration. Soltopia featured 31 local bands and DJs across six stages, drawing more than 12,000 attendees. The festival recorded zero arrests or citations within its footprint and a 94% drop in medical calls compared to Deltopia 2025, demonstrating the potential of community-led solutions.

“Anyone with authority can ban something. The hard part of governing is building something better for people,” Abboud said. “Soltopia was the culmination of an idea I had been proposing since 2014. But the most meaningful part for me was watching the next generation of Isla Vista leaders take ownership of that vision and turn it into reality.”

Throughout his tenure, Abboud emphasized community participation, local accountability, and partnerships with the County of Santa Barbara, UCSB, and local organizations. He credits the District’s achievements to generations of elected directors, residents, students, partners, and staff who turned a long-held community dream into a District that delivers real services every day.

Addressing the timing of his departure, Abboud said, “One of the most important lessons I’ve learned is that your success is measured by the success of your successor. The District is in a financially strong position, with a dedicated team, an engaged Board, and a clear path forward. My responsibility now is to leave the next General Manager with everything they need to build on what we’ve accomplished and take Isla Vista even further.”

“Jonathan took a newly formed district with no permanent funding or employees and helped build a functioning local government from the ground up. He established its operations, developed a professional team, and navigated complex partnerships to deliver services our community had never had before. The organization he leaves behind is a testament not only to his vision, but to his leadership and ability to build something that lasts,” said Katherine Carmichael, President of the IVCSD Board of Directors.

The IVCSD Board of Directors will initiate a recruitment process for the next General Manager beginning in early 2027. Updates will be shared at regular Board meetings and on the District’s website at islavistacsd.ca.gov.

To read Abboud’s full reflections on building the District and what comes next, visit his Substack here.