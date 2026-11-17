Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested 33-year-old Adam Jeremie Hernandez of Guadalupe on murder charges on Saturday. Hernandez allegedly shot and killed 55-year-old Paul Anthony Delgadillo with a shotgun on November 9 in Guadalupe.

On the afternoon of November 9, Guadalupe Police Department officers responded to the Veterans Memorial Plaza, where there were reports of a man down near the gazebo. When officers arrived, they found Delgadillo, an unhoused resident of the town, dead with a gunshot wound.

Guadalupe PD called in the County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the incident, which led to Hernandez’s arrest and booking into Northern Branch Jail. He pleaded not guilty to murder charges on Tuesday and is currently being held on $3 million bail. Hernandez is expected to appear in Santa Maria Superior Court on December 16.