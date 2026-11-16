Guadalupe, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has identified the decedent in the suspicious death investigation in Guadalupe as 55-year-old Paul Anthony Delgadillo, an unhoused resident of Guadalupe. Detectives are now investigating his death as a homicide involving a firearm.

On Monday, November 9, 2026, at approximately 1:56 p.m., Guadalupe Police Department officers responded to the 800-block of Guadalupe Street, near the gazebo area of the Veterans Memorial, for a report of a man down. Delgadillo was found deceased at the scene.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the death, the Guadalupe Police Department requested assistance from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, which assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Sheriff’s detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding Delgadillo’s death. A suspect remains outstanding, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area or who has information related to this homicide to contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at (805) 681-4150. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call the Sheriff’s anonymous tip line at (805) 681-4171 or submit information through the anonymous tip form available at https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/ .

The investigation remains ongoing and detectives will provide additional updates as information becomes available.