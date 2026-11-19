I recently spent five days at a silent Buddhist meditation retreat at Spirit Rock in Marin. No phone. No cooking. Quiet. Some people go looking for enlightenment. Apparently, I needed someone to feed me and stop asking me questions. It was wonderful, but what surprised me most was realizing how tired I was. I had to stop moving long enough to notice.

This has been a good year for our family and our business. Our son is getting older, and the work we’ve put into Kellow Construction is paying off. There is so much to feel proud of and grateful for. And I still needed a minute. That was part of the realization: Things can be going well, and you can still need rest.

Before helping run our construction company with my husband, Kiel, I worked in real estate. I thought construction office management might be easier on my nervous system. Please enjoy that sentence. In some ways, it has been. My hours are more predictable, and I’m less directly involved in the emotional front lines of buying and selling homes. Having clearer limits around my availability has helped. But construction offers its own opportunities for personal growth, usually several at once, and occasionally behind a wall.

There are budgets, permits, schedules, and changes of heart after a design seems settled. There are clients trusting you with their homes and substantial amounts of money, and employees depending on a well-run business. These responsibilities matter to us. I love the work, and I respect what it asks of everyone involved. It’s easy, though, to get into the habit of thinking we’ll catch our breath after the next project. Then the next project arrives.

Dr. Laurie Santos, who teaches Yale’s happiness course and hosts The Happiness Lab, explores why the things we think will make us happy don’t always deliver. Her work raises a useful question for those of us who keep moving the finish line: Are we making room to enjoy the life we’re working so hard to build?

Credit: Courtesy

Here in Santa Barbara, that question can get complicated. Building a life in this town takes effort. The financial bar is high, and opportunities to compare yourself with someone doing seemingly better are practically a public amenity. Yet having money doesn’t necessarily mean having peace (this is very disappointing!). A homeowner may feel anxious spending savings on a renovation while a contractor feels the weight of delivering on that investment. Those pressures aren’t identical, but they meet on the same project.

And carrying that pressure has consequences. A study published in The Lancet, following nearly 200,000 workers, found that demanding jobs with little control were associated with a 23 percent higher risk of heart attack or death from coronary heart disease compared with workers without that job strain. That’s an association, not anyone’s individual destiny, but it deserves attention. High demands and limited control sound familiar to many of us in the real estate and construction industries. We take our project quality, timelines, and deliverables seriously; the strain people carry deserves consideration, too.

I also notice what stress can do to our everyday interactions, including my own. I’ve been short when a little curiosity would have served everyone better. Recognizing that gives me something to work on. I can ask another question before assuming I understand. I can apologize. A repeated question might come from worry; an abrupt answer might come from overwhelm. Stress can make us all unkind and turn us into unskillful and often mean versions of ourselves. And awareness of this on all sides of the tables helps us all give each other a little grace when it’s needed the most.

Helping run a construction company with Kiel keeps teaching me how much you can care about getting something right and still have to work through things you didn’t anticipate. I like a plan. I like spreadsheets, and I love a clear SOP. I would be delighted if being sufficiently organized could guarantee that nobody would ever feel disappointed or overwhelmed. It cannot, which I find personally offensive, and has come as a bit of a shock, but at least I am young enough to be surprised! Seems like that happens less and less these days. I’m learning to recognize when preparation has turned into trying to control everything, including how other people feel. That’s an exhausting job, and one I’m spectacularly unqualified for; we all are.

Credit: Rafael Bautista

Kiel’s willingness to trust people is something I admire and sometimes have to work on myself. When I’m stressed, I can get so focused on what might go wrong that I miss the effort someone is making right in front of me. I want to leave more room for that effort, including my own. We still have responsibilities to meet and difficult conversations to have. I’m learning that I can be clear about what needs to happen without bringing all my worry into how I say it. Some days, I manage that better than others. On other days, there is a lot of value in saying, “That came out wrong. Let me try again.”

I’m grateful I could take five days away. Most of life, though, happens between retreats, with lunches to pack and emails to answer. That’s where I want to make more room to breathe. To my friends in construction and real estate: we do meaningful work in an industry where the stakes are high and the pressure is real. We hear “love what you do” so often that it can sound like loving the work should somehow exempt us from its toll. In fact, caring deeply can make it harder to switch off, stop thinking about a problem, or recognize when we’ve given enough for one day. I love what we’re building, and I want to enjoy the life happening alongside it. I imagine a lot of you do, too.

I went to Spirit Rock and discovered that I enjoy being fed, having no obligations, and not knowing where my phone is. A spiritual breakthrough suspiciously similar to being 6 years old. But somewhere in that quiet, I remembered how much of my life I actually like when I’m available to experience it. I want to bring that home: care about the work, give people some grace, and let a good day count even if everything isn’t finished. There will always be something that needs my attention. I’d like to remember that some of those things are sitting across from me at dinner.

Emily Kellow and her husband, Kiel, run Kellow Construction, a design-build firm in Santa Barbara.See kellowconstruction.com and @kellowconstruction.