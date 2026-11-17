Santa Barbara’s rainy weather will continue, with the arrival of the fourth storm of the season on Wednesday through Thursday. The National Weather Service (NWS) forecast runs the full gamut of winter weather, from the potential for snow to the likelihood of really big waves, and has issued a flood watch for the region.

The rain clouds are moving in from the northwest, arriving first in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday and moving through Santa Barbara County in the early morning hours of Thursday before heading on to Ventura and Los Angeles counties. In mountain areas, as much as 5 inches could fall on south-facing slopes — with a half-chance of a rate of one inch per hour of pounding rain — while coastal and valley areas can expect 1 to 3 inches.

The rain comes with a good chance of thunderstorms, as well as strong gusts of wind of 30 to 50mph in low areas and 40 to 60mph across mountains and foothills. The strong winds plus wet soil raises the potential for downed trees and powerlines, the NWS warned. Already, Santa Barbara County is at 204 percent of the normal-to-date rainfall and 18 percent of the normal water-year’s rain. At San Marcos Pass, one of the rainiest places in the county, more than five inches has fallen just one month into the rain year.

As the system departs, it will leave behind a mass of cold air that is expected to deliver snow above 7,500 feet. It could fall as low as 6,000 feet, said Bryan Lewis of the NWS. As Santa Barbara’s highest peaks are around 4,500 feet in elevation, a light dusting of powder might be all we get, he indicated.

Good waves, on the other hand, will accompany the incoming storm, as will strong rip currents. Already, the sea level is about a foot and a half higher than normal due to the warm waters offshore, which expands water molecules, Lewis explained. A five-foot high tide is likely to reach 6.5 feet, which will increase into next week when King Tides are predicted. Those could reach record heights of 8.6 feet, Lewis said.

As the system passes, warm temperatures return on Friday. By Sunday, another cold front is expected.