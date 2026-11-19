Talk about kicking off the season announcements with a big bang! I heard mumblings of this weeks ago, but now it’s been confirmed: Stewart Copeland (drummer for The Police) is teaming up with the Santa Barbara Symphony for a show called Police Deranged for Orchestra on Friday, June 4, at the Bowl. Not too shabby for the first show announcement of the season!

Don’t miss out. Tickets are already on sale today for this high-energy orchestral evening celebrating the work of the legendary rock star and composer, focused on the epic rise of his career in music that has spanned over four decades. This promises to be an evening bursting with The Police’s biggest hits, including ​”Roxanne,” “Don’t Stand So Close to Me,” and ​”Message in a Bottle.” With Copeland on drums, three singers, and a guest guitarist, conductor Nir Kabaretti will lead the Santa Barbara Symphony in what’s sure to be a unique, memorable concert experience. Here’s the tour video to give you an idea of what we’ve got in store for us: youtu.be/wLPX2GAE4Fw?si=iYstnYJ57bLP4G7U. See tinyurl.com/3cb7ytcp for details.

Also on the calendar are Durand Jones & The Indications, coming July 16. Starting out at Indiana University, Bloomington, in 2012, they’ve been selling out shows across Europe, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand to the West Coast — where DJI has a strong following among the lowrider and vintage soul enthusiasts. Their new album, Flowers (see video at youtu.be/EiAjOPM1IpA?si=oXZ80MREFHQ46XGE), grew from the desire to return to their roots in a Bloomington basement, a space where they first found camaraderie in gritty funk and Southern soul that would inspire their self-titled debut.

Durand Jones & The Indications, left, and The Teskey Brothers come to the Santa Barbara Bowl on July 16, 2027. | Photos: Courtesy



They’ll share the stage in a double header with The Teskey Brothers, a soulful pair of Australian siblings that have captivated audiences around the world, building a reputation for performances that hit straight to the heart — from Josh Teskey’s unmistakable, soul-drenched vocals to the band’s soaring arrangements and electrifying musicianship. With a new album coming soon, this tour promises to be a landmark moment for the band and their devoted fanbase. Here’s a great cover of them singing the Otis Redding classic “Try a Little Tenderness” (youtu.be/ll_j6m_6eTo?si=nQGMhu3J_Ipa7Lso). Tickets for this show go on sale November 20, see tinyurl.com/j6vsb7b6 for details.

Jason Isbell comes to the Santa Barbara Bowl on August 28, 2027. | Photo: Courtesy

Also hitting the Bowl for his Summer of Joy Tour is six-time Grammy winner Jason Isbell, who is headed here with his band the 400 Unit, alongside Drive-By Truckers on August 28. Tickets are on sale November 20 to hear Isbell, who is considered one of the most highly lauded songwriters of his generation. His album Foxes in the Snow came out in 2025 and captures an artist at the peak of his powers. (Hear a snippet at youtu.be/dMUTZv-6Yak?si=RI6SmpOKWhQzjyis.)

Drive-By Truckers perform with Jason Isbell at the Santa Barbara Bowl on August 28, 2027. | Photo: Courtesy

Critics say that the virtuosic guitar playing and commanding vocal delivery on this collection is some of the most impressive of an already remarkable recording career. The stripped back, bare-bones format put his immense talent for evocative storytelling and the complete mastery of his craft on full display. Tickets for this show go on sale November 20, see tinyurl.com/n98hrp9s for details.