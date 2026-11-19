How are Santa Barbara architects using AI — and what would help us use it thoughtfully? Some firms are already experimenting with new workflows. Others are weighing the benefits, risks, and time involved. The AIA Santa Barbara Technology in Architectural Practice (TAP) Committee is opening a chapter-wide conversation that welcomes all of these perspectives.

Our starting point is TAP Hour: AI for Architects, a monthly remote forum for questions, shared experiments, and practical discussion. Alongside it, the 2026 AI Practice Census will help us understand our chapter’s current practices and choose topics that respond to local needs.

Learning Through Exploration

Architects learn by making, testing, and refining — a mindset well-suited to emerging AI tools. Small, hands-on experiments, such as summarizing meeting notes, testing a design concept, or streamlining administrative tasks, reveal practical capabilities and limitations far better than passive tutorials. Fluid learning comes from trial and iteration: trying an approach, examining the outcome, adjusting, and sharing what you find. Unsuccessful tests and unexpected results are often as valuable to the firm as polished demos. Documenting what works helps teams build on individual discoveries, supply relevant project context, and define the review steps a workflow needs.

Curiosity Paired with Professional Judgment

One of the most promising aspects of AI in architecture is its potential to help smaller firms expand their capabilities, freeing up valuable time for design, collaboration, and client service. TAP will explore these opportunities through open and practical discussions on cost, reliability, professional value, and environmental impact.

Throughout this exploration, professional responsibility remains central. Under the AIA Code of Ethics, architects maintain strict control over signed or sealed work and the protection of confidential client data. Using AI demands that same care when deciding what information to share and how results are verified. Review must always match task consequences — a draft meeting summary and a life-safety analysis require vastly different levels of scrutiny. Neither a paid subscription nor local hosting substitutes for evaluating data-handling terms, access controls, client agreements, intellectual property, and firm procedures.

Introducing TAP Hour: AI for Architects

TAP Hour is planned as an interactive, monthly remote session open to all AIA Santa Barbara members. The schedule is the second Wednesday of each month, from 4 to 5 p.m.

The format creates room for questions, demonstrations, peer examples, and discussion of the tasks members encounter in practice. No advanced technical background is needed to contribute. We want to hear what you have tried, what concerns you, and what you would like help understand.

The census will help us prioritize potential topics and choose their depth and examples. Possibilities include:

AI Policy & Contracts: Developing practical firm guidelines and understanding AI-related provisions in client agreements.

Building a Secure “Open Brain”: Organizing firm and project knowledge for use in appropriately managed cloud or local systems.

The “Code Whisperer”: Exploring AI-assisted zoning and code research with primary-source checks and professional review.

Multi-Agent Coordination: Exploring how specialized AI assistants can work together on defined tasks with clear human oversight.

These topics can begin with approachable examples and develop as members’ interests and experience grow. The survey’s open-ended questions also provide space to suggest other needs, including everyday productivity and design exploration.

Matt Gries, AIA, Senior Project Architect at DMHA, 2025 Past President, and Committee Chair of TAP at the American Institute of Architects’ Santa Barbara chapter. Architecturally Speaking is written by members of the AIASB. For more information, visitAIASB.com.