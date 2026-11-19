This article was originally published in UCSB’s ‘The Current‘.

If you’ve recently walked through the courtyard between Noble Hall and Webb Hall on UC Santa Barbara’s campus, you may have encountered a spry orange cat named Tigger leaping in the air, playfully pawing a cluster of feathers affixed to a pole. Or perhaps you’ve happened upon his tortoiseshell sister, Turbo, loafing nearby. You could also have seen their increasingly popular Instagram account, “UCSB Cats,” documenting their daily adventures.

However they’re discovered, these cats are charming students, faculty and staff alike. They’re also making a difference, according to the cat’s owner, Ryan Langlo, who runs the university’s Biological Sciences Shop — more on that later — and Materials Department staffer Amanda Maffett, who created the brother-sister cat duo’s social media presence.

For Maffett, the inspiration behind UCSB Cats was personal: When she was an undergrad at UCSB, she missed her family and pets back home.

“It was hard being away from them, being a brand new student living in the dorms, you don’t have your family, friends and pets,” she said. “I just think if I were a new student on campus struggling with things like relationships and finding community, I would want to know if there was a cat who could be part of my support network. I would’ve loved that as a student and I know the students enjoy it because that’s feedback I’ve received.”

This brother-and-sister kitty duo is winning hearts across campus.

In person and via direct messages on Instagram, students have reached out to Maffett to share what Turbo and Tigger mean to them. They’ve told her about missing their families, struggling socially and feeling isolated, and shared that coming by to pet the cats between classes has helped them feel less alone.

“As a student I struggled a lot with anxiety and I had the Disabled Students Program, which helped a lot with accommodations, but there’s just something about a cat that is so soothing,” Maffett said. “It lowers your anxiety level and gives you a sense of support and companionship.”

One sunny weekday this fall, right around lunch time, a steady stream of students proves her point, as they come by the de facto cat courtyard to hover nearby or sit quietly and wait for the cats to approach, offering gentle pets and snapping photos. They chat with one another or simply smile as they pass by. The cats explore, play with toys and sniff around for treats. But there are strict “do not feed the cats” signs affixed to their benches to remind vistors that Turbo and Tigger maybe got too many treats from campus friends recently.

So how did these one-year-old siblings come to find a home at UCSB? The story begins in Goleta with Jiggy, a former stray and mother to Tigger and Turbo, and vet tech Natalia Jimenez, who was helping a friend with a local trap-neuter-release (TNR) effort. Her friend rescued Jiggy (who now lives in a home in Goleta) after the kittens were born, and Langlo — Jimenez’s fiance — adopted them, bringing Tigger and Turbo to his job on campus.

The UCSB Bio Shop is open to students, staff and faculty researchers. Langlo maintains the machines and science equipment, builds and maintains labs and, if a student wants to use the facility for a new project, he teaches them how to use the tools or helps with a new lab layout.

Langlo’s predecessors did different types of outreach to bring students in to discover the shop, like pumpkin carving contests or other activities. But as a then-single dad to two, Langlo didn’t want to spend extra money on marketing. It turns out, having the cats around has been an opportunity to also introduce students to the shop itself.

“The cats are independent, they’re characters,” says Langlo. “It was all quiet until Amanda started [UCSB Cats Instagram], but now I have freshmen coming up and asking if I’m the owner of the Shop. Also, the publicity makes people realize they’re not stray cats.”

Turbo and Tigger love their playtime, and their campus home. | Credit: Matt Perko

Likewise, Maffett has used the publicity she’s been drumming up to share the interdisciplinary resources offered through the UCSB Library Makerspace. While not affiliated with the library, she’s been using their facilities and learning from their staff. She created stickers featuring Tigger and Turbo closeup or mid-action flying through the air using the Makerspace’s Cricut Maker 3 machine, then offered giveaways for students. She also used their sewing machine to make cat-sized lab coats, taking old lab coats that needed to be recycled, cutting them up, shaping them via a dog coat pattern and adding their names.

That sticker giveaway was another opportunity for students to get a study break while building community. Maffet promoted it on the cats’ Instagram page and a crowd showed up early. Nearly 20 students waited for the sticker release, chatting in line and growing friendships, all around the love for these campus cats.

Turbo and Tigger are well taken care of, said Maffett. Langlo lets them outside into the courtyard during weekday business hours, but they are locked up inside his shop overnight, on weekends and on holidays, to ensure their safety.

Both cats are vaccinated, neutered or spayed, receive regular flea and tick meds, and get plenty of food and water — and attention.

Langlo is currently raising funds to build Turbo and Tigger a “catio” enclosure partially attached to the Bio Shop, so they’re more secure and can easily get in and out as needed. Plus, fans can walk by and see them in the window any time.

The mental health of the students connected with these cats is a subject both Langlo and Maffett often return to.

Anyone who has been on campus at UCSB for more than a decade may remember a previous cat who was equally beloved: Big Boy, who was on campus from approximately 2005 through 2022. There’s a small shrine to him in the courtyard where Tigger and Turbo like to play.

About six months ago, Langlo had a returning student moment that brought everything full circle for him: “A guy came by and poked his head in, asking about Big Boy, saying that cat got him through school and finals.” While Langlo had to tell him of Big Boy’s passing in 2022, there were new cat friends to meet, for a new generation of UCSB students.

“It’s just great to be able to play with the cats in the sun, for them to be able to get their minds off school,” said Langlo. “It’s about the students. They seem happy, it makes them happy and that makes me happy.”